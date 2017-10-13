LANCASTER – A man shot to death in Lancaster Wednesday night was identified Friday.
He was 39-year-old Cameron Neal of Lancaster, the coroner’s office reported.
Authorities have release few details on the shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the 300 block of West Pondera Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Lancaster Station deputies responded to the location regarding a ‘gunshot victim’ call. Upon their arrival, they located the victim, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound,” the news release states.
Neal was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There is no suspect description at this time. The murder weapon has not been recovered,” the sheriff’s news release states.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
–
2 comments for "Man fatally shot in Lancaster ID’d"
JB says
What was the motive behind the shooting? Condolences to the victims family.
Tori says
245GSV…..J and Division (315 West Pondera)….caller stated unknown person walked in and started shooting….shot someone at location….sheriff responding code 3
UPDATE: Deputies confirm shooting at location, locking down crime scene
UPDATE 2: suspect is a male black, light skinned, 5’8, thick build, black hair in corn rows. Last seen wearing all black….weapon used black semi auto handgun
39 year old clothing store owner Cameron Neal