Man fatally shot in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – A man shot to death in Lancaster Wednesday night was identified Friday.

He was 39-year-old Cameron Neal of Lancaster, the coroner’s office reported.

Authorities have release few details on the shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the 300 block of West Pondera Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster Station deputies responded to the location regarding a ‘gunshot victim’ call. Upon their arrival, they located the victim, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound,” the news release states.

Neal was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no suspect description at this time. The murder weapon has not been recovered,” the sheriff’s news release states.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–