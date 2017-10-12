Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Robert Beam

Robert Beam is a 52-year-old male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Beam is on parole for robbery.

His criminal history includes spousal battery, robbery, theft, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

Beam failed to report to his parole agent as required and he is belived to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Robert Beam is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272

–

Brian Claybrook

Brian Claybrook is a 29-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Claybrook is on parole for robbery.

His criminal history includes robbery, assault with a firearm, and evading police.

Claybrook failed to report to his parole agent as required and he is belived to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Brian Claybrook is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–