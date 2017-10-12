Circus Vargas returns to Palmdale!



PALMDALE – The Circus Vargas spectacular returns to Palmdale next week, with the big top erected at Antelope Valley Mall from Thursday, Oct. 19 to Monday, Oct. 23.

Goggles, gears, and gadgets will set the stage for Circus Vargas’ retro-futuristic production Steam Cirque — “a science-fiction, fantasy-inspired circus odyssey,” according to organizers.

The storyline features “an eccentric group of adventure seekers [who] stumble upon a traveling circus in an imaginary Victorian city, far, faraway,” organizers stated in a news release.

“Steam Cirque’s peculiar protagonist, part magician part inventor, attempts to industrialize the circus by incorporating his steam powered mechanical contraptions into the ordinary, typical circus rigging, filling the big top with new, imaginative acrobatic apparatus for the artists to perform their acts,” the news release states.

The animal-free circus production opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, outside the Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale.

General admission tickets begin at $17 for children and $22 for adults. Reserved seating is available for an added price. For all Circus Vargas performance dates and times, and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office outside the Antelope Valley Mall.

Spectators who arrive 45 minutes early will be treated to an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more. Specatators also will get to meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance, and can capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with their favorite cast members.