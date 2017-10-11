Two new winter shelters to open in Antelope Valley

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to fund two new winter homeless shelters in the Antelope Valley.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended opening shelters in the Lancaster National Guard Armory and former High Desert Multiple Ambulatory Care Center, saying the closure of the region’s only drop-in shelter had created a crisis.
“The shelter crisis in the Antelope Valley requires immediate action,” Barger said.
The armory will offer 125 shelter beds. The 100-bed High Desert location will be open 24 hours a day and will also offer services to “bridge” individuals to housing and other support.
Both locations will be open from Nov. 10 to March 10.
The Lancaster Community Shelter closed its doors in August. That loss of 108 shelter beds came as the Antelope Valley is dealing with a 50 percent increase in homelessness. An estimated 4,559 people are homeless in the region, where winter temperatures can fall below freezing overnight.
Barger is also working with cities and service providers to create more permanent housing.
“There is an ongoing collaborative effort to find long-term solutions to regional homelessness beyond winter shelter in our Antelope Valley,” Barger said.
The board’s vote included the formal declaration of a shelter crisis, which means that strict compliance with housing, health and safety regulations will not stand in the way of opening the shelters.
“We appreciate and support Supervisor Barger’s declaration of a shelter crisis to clear the way and secure the necessary funding,” Palmdale Mayor James Ledford said. “Her compassionate efforts will not only be life-saving, but when partnered with other local social services resources, life-changing as well.”
AV Racist Tweaker says
Build that dam wall if we didn’t have sanctuary cities we wouldn’t have this problem dam jerry brown and his anti american ways
Tim Scott says
I might be for building the wall if it weren’t for the fact I’d be on the same side of it with you.
Ridiculous says
How about just let them freeze. Maybe they’ll be smart like the birds who fly south in the winter and theyll flock that way too. Quit coddling and hosting them here. Havent you seen the crime rates recently? No more lower socioeconomic people please!!!
Alexis says
White collar crime kills and maims more than crimes of the poor. Your comment sounds like something Rex Parris would say. You can get away with a lot more crime when you are wearing a thousand dollar suit, and in a position of power.
Kim K says
Alexis,
Well said.
Beverly Hills says
How about a bus ticket to Beverly Hills. It’s warmer down there.
JPB says
Rex gave $10,000 for bus tickets to ship homeless to Los Angeles. Of course, he and Marv claim that ‘they’ are sending 67 homeless people a day to Lancaster on Metrolink.
Do the math. 67 people a day times 365 days a year is 24,445 people a year.
No rational person believes that for a minute.
After seeing Rex’s homeless tax, which was really a tax to put homeless people in jail fail, maybe voters are beginning to wake up to who we have running the Bad Ship Lollypop on Fern St.
Unicorn says
Wow, Los Angeles should sue. Lancaster would lose since there is precedent set back in the 1990’s against San Jose for Modesto.
Myra says
Lancaster is the city with the sue happy mayor, not LA. It sucks telling people you’re from Lancaster.
NewMayor says
Yes we should get rid of him. Find another conservative politician. As long as it’s not democratic Libtard politician.
Laughing says
Several homeless pushing carts east bound on Ave S in Littlerock this morning. No idea where they were going since a mile further is dirt roads.
Tim Scott says
“A mile further is dirt roads,” so about 100th street East? There’s two churches on S between 100th and 110th. Maybe one of them does a food distribution on Thursdays.
Laughing says
Oh yeah, I forgot about the churches down the road. Perhaps that is where they were headed. I had never seen that many pushing carts at that time of morning before.
AV hard working resident says
That’s great for winter. But I’m sick and tired of seeing people living in tents within the city. And panhandling at every corner.
Merle says
Lancaster has a sure fire recipe for attracting and retaining panhandlers.
1. Make sure your political contributors get to rent out their properties to social service agencies for the homeless and others.
2.Cluster all those properties and services together near your downtown where panhandlers can have access to people.
3. Use local churches for your political base and have them set up their services near the cluster.
4. Elect a litigious mayor who sues businesses out of town and neighboring cities and school districts. This will keep other businesses from moving in and creating new jobs and a vibrant downtown.
5. Waste $10 million dollars of taxpayer money on a failed ‘Eye in the Sky’ which is owned by the mayor’s political contributor and confidant. This money could be used to help reduce homelessness rather than being wasted on a pipe dream offering a false sense of security and no tangible results.
Voila! Now you have Lancaster!
Tim Scott says
Just think how tired they probably are of you looking at them.
Nancy Nurse says
“The board’s vote included the formal declaration of a shelter crisis, which means that strict compliance with housing, health and safety regulations will not stand in the way of opening the shelters.”
Just what does that mean,with HepA already an increasing problem in L.A. County.
Perhaps though ,this will alleviate the situation at the Lancaster Library which is disgusting.
JPB says
Rex’s bird sounds apparently attracted panhandlers instead of lowering crime. The Library, and the rest of us, suffer because of his whacked ideas.
T says
Can we bring donations? And where to? What is most needed?
Sandra Woolfolk says
Yes! Lowes of east palmdale would love to help build clean volunteer let us know .
Annoyed says
Oh great!!! Send them out by the prison huh?? We don’t want that crap out here!!! How are they going to get around?? Knocking on our doors??? Just great. Another reason to get the hell out of here!! This is an Aerospace hub you nitwits. No one wants to have that in our backyards!!!
Marilyn says
Why not a shelter in Palmdale?????
Tim Scott says
Know of an appropriate facility?