State appeals court panel orders new sentencing hearing for former Palmdale resident convicted of sexually abusing two family members

LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Tuesday ordered a new sentencing hearing for a former Palmdale resident who was convicted of sexually abusing two young female family members.

In a nine-page ruling, the three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal vacated David Wayne Hoyle‘s sentence of more than 100 years to life in state prison and ordered the case to be sent back to a Lancaster judge.

The appellate court panel found that consecutive sentences were not mandated for six of the counts against Hoyle and that two of those counts each require a 25-year-to-life sentence rather than a 15-year-to-life sentence.

Hoyle, now 50, was convicted last September of four felony counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger, two felony counts each of committing lewd acts upon a child, making criminal threats and one felony count of sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 or younger. He was also convicted of one count of corporal injury to a child involving a young boy, who was also a family member.

The charges involved crimes that took place between September 2011 and July 2014.

At the time of his May 2015 arrest, Hoyle was on probation for a 2013 misdemeanor domestic violence conviction, according to prosecutors. He was extradited to California from North Carolina in August 2015 in connection with the Antelope Valley case.

