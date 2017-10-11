LANCASTER – More than 400 fowl used in cockfighting were seized Tuesday when investigators served two search warrants in the Lancaster area.
The fowl were seized about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the 8800 block of Pillsbury Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which said the warrants were served as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.
“Personnel from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control aided by members of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles, responded to the location in order to examine and care for the animals,” the news release states.
“Several people were detained at the locations and although no arrests have been made at this time, the investigation is still ongoing,” the news release states.
Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Community Partnerships Bureau at 323-981-5300.
–
15 comments for "400+ game fowl seized in Lancaster"
Randy says
So let’s take a break and go to the rodeo…you know, the legal form of animal abuse for our entertainment…some even think this is a legitimate “sport”. I would never put my 3 month old puppy on a 15 foot lead, then through the ball 20 feet then when it flipped over jam my knee in its chest and hog tie it. Welcome to hypocritical red-neck America
Tanga Miracle says
Why weren’t arrests made?? If more than FOUR HUNDRED were seized, it’s pretty obvious what they were being used for. Isn’t animal cruelty a punishable offense?!
Concerned AV person says
There are far too many of these illegal rings with these poor birds in the AV. I never knew until the birds were seize that one of our neighbors was raising the birds, and it’s weird that being that close I never heard loud roosters or anything.
DavidG says
Welcome to Mexico….no one wants to talk about the animal cruelty inflicted by illegal aliens….blood sports. Blood thirsty Mexicans…Ole!
Luis says
Who said they were Mexican? It doesn’t state anywhere in the report that they are Mexican or of Hispanic race. You might want to educate yourself on where cock fighting originated.
Cletus says
I bet when they arrest them it will be a bunch of white folks organizing it.
Tim Scott says
People talk about the inhumane animal blood sports practiced in other cultures, but seldom want to look at how the US promotes “sports entertainment” consisting of poor people knocking the snot out of each other.
Alexis says
Probably the Lancaster politicians taking a walk on the wild side.
Tim Scott says
Nahhh. If the Lancaster political machine had anything to do with this operation they would have blocked the investigation before it got this far.
Alexis says
Nahhh. I’m thinking someone turned this operation in and if they didn’t follow up then they would have to answer as to why they didn’t follow up. This way it all seems legal on one end anyway.
Tim Scott says
Wrecks and his brazen crew seem to operate from the idea that they cannot be made to answer for anything, ever, by anyone. No shame in their game that I’ve ever noticed.
JPB says
Why would Rex and the Lancaster Political Machine waste their time with small money like cock fights when they can and have pillaged the city coffers to line their pockets and rake in millions?
Tim Scott says
Blood sports always have appealed to the big money, big ego, laws don’t apply to us crowd. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to to find Wrecks, Hofbauer, Visco, Gilley, et al wagering their ill gotten gains with each other and laughing about the “little people” that they bilked along the way.
Alexis says
Exactly!
Alexis says
Politicians love blood sports.