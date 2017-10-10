Public workshop Wednesday for Palmdale’s Transit Oriented Development

PALMDALE —The City of Palmdale’s Planning Division will hold a public workshop this Wednesday on the proposed Palmdale Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Framework Plan Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR).

The workshop starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Chimbole Cultural Center, Lilac Room, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

The public is invited to attend and express their comments and concerns regarding the EIR.

The project planning area for the Palmdale TOD Framework Plan (Framework Project) consists of approximately 1,035 acres and is centered around the Palmdale Transportation Center (PTC) and the proposed location for the city’s future High Speed Rail station.

The project planning area is generally bounded by Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) to the north and Palmdale Boulevard (SR-138) to the south and by SR-14 to the west and 10th Street East to the east.

The PTC is a regional multi-modal hub that provides connections between Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) local and commuter bus service, Metrolink commuter rail service, Santa Clarita Transit, Greyhound bus service, and Amtrak Throughway bus service.

The Framework Project is developed to guide future public improvements and private development within the project planning area based on the past and ongoing transportation, infrastructure, and planning projects.

“The release of the EIR for this project brings the city of Palmdale one step closer to establishing a land use framework at and around our future multi-model high speed rail station that promotes mixed use development, access to different modes of transportation, job opportunities, shopping, recreation, culture and much more,” stated Transportation/Special Projects Manager Mike Behen. “We welcome the public to come to the workshop to provide their feedback.

“TOD is about creating walkable, pedestrian/bicycle/public transit friendly communities for people of all ages and incomes,” Behen added. “Our vision is to create neighborhoods with more transportation and housing choices where residents can live, work and play and maintain lifestyles that are convenient, affordable and active.”

The public is also invited to submit written comments. Comment must be sent by 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2017, to:

Senior Planner Carlene Saxton

City of Palmdale

38250 Sierra Highway

Palmdale, CA, 93550

Comments may also be submitted via email to: csaxton@cityofpalmdale.org

Copies of the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Palmdale TOD Framework are available for review at Palmdale City Hall, Department of Economic and Community Development, Planning Division located at 38250 Sierra Highway, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., or at the Palmdale City Library, 700 E. Palmdale Blvd. The report is also available for review at www.CityofPalmdale.org.

For more information, contact Transportation/Special Projects Manager Mike Behen by email at mbehen@cityofpalmdale.org and/or Senior Planner Carlene Saxton at csaxton@cityofpalmdale.org, or by phone at 661-267-5200.

Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–