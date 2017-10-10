The Antelope Valley Times

Hiring event in Palmdale for General Atomics

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job fair this Saturday for General Atomics for positions located in Lake Los Angeles, Adelanto and China Lake.

The hiring event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Available positions include:

  • Human Resources Business Partner
  • Project Manager I & II
  • Aircraft Maintenance Coordinator
  • Safety Supervisor
  • Integration Manager I & II
  • Production Control Supervisor
  • Engineer I & II
  • Manufacturing Planner
  • Field Avionics Technician
  • Composite Technician
  • Material Control Coordinator
  • Airframe/Powerplant Specialist

Interested applicants are encouraged visit the Job Center prior to the event to apply online and get detailed job descriptions. Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, bring multiple copies of their resume, be punctual and come dressed professionally.

For more information on this hiring event, contact David Santamaria at 661-265-7421 or email dsantamaria@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

