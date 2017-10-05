The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Baby boy safely surrendered in Lancaster

by 19 Comments

LANCASTER – A baby boy was safely surrendered at a hospital in Lancaster, marking the fifth time this year that a child was turned over under the Safe Surrender program, officials announced.

The child was handed over on Monday, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Antelope Valley.

The infant was the 155th safely given up, no questions asked, under the 16-year-old Safe Surrender program, which allows parents or guardians to legally and safely surrender an infant with an employee at any Los Angeles County hospital or fire station at any time.

To be surrendered, a child must be no more than three days old and show no sign of abuse.

Filed Under: Health, Lancaster

19 comments for "Baby boy safely surrendered in Lancaster"

  1. I think she did an amazing job on giving this beautiful child to the safely surrender program because everyone deserves a chance at life and good opportunities and maybe this is what she wanted for her child so leave her alone please.

    Reply

  2. There needs to be more sex education and the out comes. Put the Bible back in schools and allow teachers to discipline. The core problem is parenting, that’s the problem us as parents…….!!!!!

    Reply

  3. A selfless act of love. Too many babies abandoned in unsafe places and left to die. This baby has a chance now to be placed in a loving home.

    Reply

  4. My nephew is almost 15 years old. He was one of the first babies dropped off at a fire station under this program. He has loving parents who could not conceive a 2nd child. They got him at 3 days old, adopted him, got to name him. It is a good program! For both parents. The frightened birth mother, who doesn’t know where to turn and the adoptive parents who love and raise that child.

    Reply

  5. Deadbeat mother capitol of the world, the sanctuary city baby mill of Mexifornia churns and burns more mindlessly abandoned infants, than America’s other 49 states, combined.

    Reply

      • So, you are defending the person who took this story of a mother doing the right, and extremely difficult, thing as an opportunity to launch a white nationalist rant? Is that because you are just so OCD that you can’t not attack me, or because you actually sympathize with the white nationalist ranting?

        Reply

      • I read Lynette’s racist statement over 10 times and I’m still struggling to understand what she’s saying through her broken sentence structure. Her parents failed her.

        Reply

  7. If the mother ever sees this YOU ARE BRAVE AND DID THE RIGHT THING!! Thank you for loving that little boy enough to have the courage to make that difficult decision and give him a better opportunity and chance at life!!

    Reply

  9. This was obviously an extremely hard decision for this mother… but the right thing for the child. God bless her for saving his life.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *