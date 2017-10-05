Baby boy safely surrendered in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A baby boy was safely surrendered at a hospital in Lancaster, marking the fifth time this year that a child was turned over under the Safe Surrender program, officials announced.

The child was handed over on Monday, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Antelope Valley.

The infant was the 155th safely given up, no questions asked, under the 16-year-old Safe Surrender program, which allows parents or guardians to legally and safely surrender an infant with an employee at any Los Angeles County hospital or fire station at any time.

To be surrendered, a child must be no more than three days old and show no sign of abuse.

–