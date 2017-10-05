LANCASTER – A baby boy was safely surrendered at a hospital in Lancaster, marking the fifth time this year that a child was turned over under the Safe Surrender program, officials announced.
The child was handed over on Monday, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Antelope Valley.
The infant was the 155th safely given up, no questions asked, under the 16-year-old Safe Surrender program, which allows parents or guardians to legally and safely surrender an infant with an employee at any Los Angeles County hospital or fire station at any time.
To be surrendered, a child must be no more than three days old and show no sign of abuse.
19 comments for "Baby boy safely surrendered in Lancaster"
I love children says
I think she did an amazing job on giving this beautiful child to the safely surrender program because everyone deserves a chance at life and good opportunities and maybe this is what she wanted for her child so leave her alone please.
Dawn says
There needs to be more sex education and the out comes. Put the Bible back in schools and allow teachers to discipline. The core problem is parenting, that’s the problem us as parents…….!!!!!
Laughing says
If the core problem is parents, then concentrate on parenting and teaching teens how to be better parents.
Alexis says
A selfless act of love. Too many babies abandoned in unsafe places and left to die. This baby has a chance now to be placed in a loving home.
Amy says
My nephew is almost 15 years old. He was one of the first babies dropped off at a fire station under this program. He has loving parents who could not conceive a 2nd child. They got him at 3 days old, adopted him, got to name him. It is a good program! For both parents. The frightened birth mother, who doesn’t know where to turn and the adoptive parents who love and raise that child.
Alexis says
Yes, it is a good program. Too many babies abandoned and left to die. A selfless act by this birth mother.
ANON says
God Bless your nephew and those who are taking care of his.
Politically Whatever says
Very gratifying story. G-d bless.
Lynette says
Deadbeat mother capitol of the world, the sanctuary city baby mill of Mexifornia churns and burns more mindlessly abandoned infants, than America’s other 49 states, combined.
Tim Scott says
Since I get in trouble for wishing death on people who earn such responses I have no good response to this.
Tim Scott says
So, you are defending the person who took this story of a mother doing the right, and extremely difficult, thing as an opportunity to launch a white nationalist rant? Is that because you are just so OCD that you can’t not attack me, or because you actually sympathize with the white nationalist ranting?
JB says
I read Lynette’s racist statement over 10 times and I’m still struggling to understand what she’s saying through her broken sentence structure. Her parents failed her.
Jesus says
God Bless You for doing what is right for you and Your Son.
Jh says
You did the right thing
INDEPENDS says
What would Jesus say? Oh….
PS: Just kidding. Agree 1000%
JPB says
Jesus would say that Rex is not following His commands. Jesus said Love your neighbor.
Not kidding. 1,000 percent.
Heather says
If the mother ever sees this YOU ARE BRAVE AND DID THE RIGHT THING!! Thank you for loving that little boy enough to have the courage to make that difficult decision and give him a better opportunity and chance at life!!
Williene says
God bless the mother for making a safe decision.
ANON says
This was obviously an extremely hard decision for this mother… but the right thing for the child. God bless her for saving his life.