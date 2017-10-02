Multiple warrants, but no arrest, in Lancaster double murder

LANCASTER – Homicide detectives Sunday said they have served multiple search warrants and are continuing to follow up leads in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Lancaster.
But “no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing,” according to a midmorning news statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Clotee Reyes, 19, of Palmdale and Andrew James Chavez, 18, of Lancaster were pronounced dead at the scene, said Investigator Anthony Lopez of the coroner’s office.
The double shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in the 43000 block of Sixth Street East in Lancaster, according to Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The shooting reportedly occurred amid a dispute or altercation during a party.
Deputies responding to an “assault with a deadly weapon” call found Reyes and Chavez each lying in the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, said Deputy Jeffrey Gordon of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500.
–
ITS ONLY RIGHT says
SOMEONE NEEDS TO SPEAK UP FOR THEM !
God Bless America says
“Тim Sсоtt says
October 2, 2017 at 5:17 pm
Drat. When I heard that an LA county fireman was among those shot in Vegas I so hoped it was you.”
That’s right, we have real lunatics among us. On of them is this POS called Тim Sсоtt.
It is easy to guess his political affiliation.
Yoda says
Тim is left wing fascist, no doubt about it.
Independs says
I routinely get called “racist’, fascist, white nationalist, supremist”, etc. here on this forum. None of which, in my opinion, is correct or warranted. I just think for myself and love my country. I don’t want it given away. I don’t hate anyone (except the Dodgers).
Fascist is a horrible thing to call someone. Nazis are right wing fascists, and Antifa are left wing fascists, despicable both. Tim is not a fascist. He keeps us honest, with a bit of rancor sometimes, to be sure. Call him a lot of things (I do), but “fascist”? Get real.
People just throw clichés and baseless accusations out there when they lack substance or humor to win arguments. Next is “go to a different board, bad man”. Grow up and debate. Stop with the racist, fascist nonsense and write something intelligent. OR FUNNY.
Independs says
Ironic how Antifa (stands for anti-fascists) are one of the most fascist-like groups around, along with the Nazis they hate! Go figure. Humans are CRAAAAAAZY.
Alexis says
Completely agree! anti-fascists started out with the right idea, but as usual human reasoning got in the way, and they became what they hate.
Now In Depends (was) Independs says
Alexis:
“Human reasoning” sometimes seems like an oxymoron.
Tim Scott says
Don’t confuse acknowledgement of violence as a tool with totalitarianism. Antifa isn’t totalitarian, they just recognize that no white supremacist movement, ever, has just said “oh, hey, let’s sit down” once they got moving. Every time someone has had to punch the fascists in the mouth to stop them. Pretending that this new fascist movement is going to break down on its own because the participants have a sudden spiritual awakening is just plain foolish, especially since they are supported from the White House.
Now In Depends says
Good. Missed ya, Tim.
Anyway, before WWII, fascist right-wing Nazis and left-wing fascist Commies duked it out on the streets of Europe because they didn’t let the other speak, and we all know what happened. History has proven both sides to be evil and undemocratic.
There might be parallels here, and I think both sides here are also reprehensible.
Alexis says
A totalitarian government is one that has total power over its citizens. Such a regime can have several names; fascism, absolute monarchy, an oligarchy or a communist dictatorship. So, when you have anti-fascists killing off fascists, than you have a totalitarian anti-fascist government run by a dictator.
William says
They called David Duke the same thing. Funny how that works.
Now In Depends says
I don’t grok. Please expound. David Duke=KKK. And?
I’m slow on the uptake, you know that. Especially now that I’m in depends.
Tm says
Karma is a bitch , and she comes at 100% , so whoever is responsible is sure to have it back sooner or later in life, whether it’s onEarth or after life
Karma Chameleon says
Rex will not like Karma when he meets her. Neither will his followers. Complicity is not an excuse. That includes elected people, judges, DA’s, teachers, pastors, reporters, etc.
bella says
rip to the victims #pray4justice #prayforpeace
Raye says
Amen Bella. You have a righteous heart.
D feize says
F all. That “I aint snitchin sheet. One of you kids. Needs to talk. Was at a party.im SURE ALOT of you know EXACTLY WHO did this trash. TALK GIVE THEM BLOODCLOT NAME TO THE LAW.theres NOTHING WRONG with that .you know so make the call is easy.this IS WRONG WHAT THEM BLOODCLOT DONE .TALK
Nana says
I counted at least 13 surrounding them. This was caught on my camera and given to the police. Snitch is another word for doing what is right.
Fool for Foolco says
Foolco. Calling Foolco. Foolco, can you read me? Foolco. Foolco.
Shane Falco says
Sorry.
Nobody with anything close to those last names in my neighborhood.
Tim Scott says
Drat. When I heard that an LA county fireman was among those shot in Vegas I so hoped it was you.
Not-so-much says
Tim. Not cool, man.
Tim Scott says
Foolco has long since gone past deserving “cool.” I know you expect better from me, but there are a couple of long term clowns that no longer get anything from me but scorn.
Just wondering says
Wrong Tim Scott. I long ago quit “expecting better” from you or your friend “Windbag Willie”.
Tim Scott says
Your expectations are not what I was referring to, nor do I see any reason to care about them.
Not Republican/Racist AKA Nothing of Interest says
Just sticking my big nose in, but I’ve always loved and honored firemen, from growing up in NYC (they’re the best in volatiles and high-rises) to working for dozens and dozens of municipal, wildland and Air Force firefighters in CA.
Some of the most honorable, selfless people I’ve met. A girl I’ve loved from a baby just married one this summer, and I’m thrilled. Not in it for the money. Not for power either. Just good, contributing people.
My two cents. Nothing personal.
Tim Scott says
Generally speaking I like and respect firemen. Foolco is the kind of county teat sucker from a family of county teat suckers that makes the rest of them look bad.
Alexis says
Agree 100%. What would we do without our firefighters.
Fire Marshall Bill says
The vast majority of firefighters are honorable people. The ones who have been documented sitting around watching porn all day and filing fake disability claims at the end of their careers should go to jail.
Alexis says
Completely agree with you, Fire Marshall Bill.
William says
Why isn’t Alexis using her hope to put out the fires? Despite being ‘full of hope’ she depends on others to do the actual work.
Bless her. ‘Hopefully’ her mind will mature as she ages. If she’s already old, it’s too late now.
Alexis says
I do depend on the firefighters to literally put out fires, and save peoples’ lives. My hope is that they stay safe out there.
Fool for Foolco says
Not only is Foolco a county teet sucker, he’s also proud that people with Hispanic surnames don’t live in his neighborhood.
What a piece of work.
NoExcuses says
Wishing someone dead because you don’t like what they post online is beyond pathetic. You now have zero credibility.
Alexis says
He does it often, and justifies his words.
Tim Scott says
With you, and Foolco…fairly often I guess. Are you getting the idea just how especially repugnant you are Alexis?
Tim Scott says
I haven’t lost count. There’s you, and there’s Foolco.
I have the hate mail account because it’s flatly stupid to post your regular use e-mail address on a public comments section, but unlike you I am willing to meet people face to face and that requires some way to get in contact to set things up. You don’t like it because it reflects directly on your own gutless keyboard warrior behavior.
William says
alexis just doesn’t play well with others says her senior year high school teacher.
If she had any friends, she’d be with them instead of constantly yammering here.
Before you reply, alexis, you are here 2-3 or more times more often than I am lest you try your little ‘reverse the flow and attack me for being here’ trick. . That’s the sign of a weak mind and along with hope you have a mind that could use some work.
That’s it, alexis, hope to be smarter than you are. See if that works.
I’ve never, ever seen someone so full of hope complain so often about everything.
JPB says
Of course not, Foolco. Why would you want people of color or other ethnic backgrounds soiling your pathetic racist enclave? Other than to do your yard work or clean your home, financed from the public tax trough.
How many Confederate flags are hanging in your garage?
Raye says
You have a Corrupt, Racist heart, Shane Falco.
Now In Depends says
Gee Raye, you’re always so quick on the trigger with the racist accusations. What else ya got? Nothing personal.
Raye says
When you have dealt with racists and racist comments your whole life, they are easy to spot.
Alexis says
You’re not the only one, Raye, that has dealt with racists and racist comments. For instance, I have actually been labeled a racist because someone with an evil intent, chose to call me one while sitting at a computer with an anonymous screen name. The KKK, white nationalists, Nazi sympathizers, would like to see me and those of my ethnicity, skinned alive and make a lamp shade made out of me. Pretty brutal, wouldn’t you say? I will not be the one to overuse the word racist. It is overused and thus loses its power by those that really don’t know what they’re talking about.
Alexis says
Don’t be so sure Raye. I have lived with racist comments, and physical violence aimed at me solely because of my ethnicity. I am disgusted by some of the commenters on here that overuse this word out of ignorance, or because it is a cover for their own existential angst. It is a powerful word that has been thrown around and watered down by those sitting behind a computer with anonymous names that have zero credibility. Unfortunately their evil intentions are picked by others that can’t think for themselves, and they know exactly what they are doing. Sowing discord with gossip that in time becomes truth for others.
Alexis says
What’s in your heart Raye? Those who label others “corrupt racists,” are most likely guilty themselves. It’s like when someone is constantly accusing someone else of being unfaithful, when they are the unfaithful ones.
Raye says
Alexis, racists aren’t hard to spot. They can’t help themselves. Too many years, too many instances for me to ignore. Could I be wrong? Yes but I’m probably not with these two.
Now In Depends says
Help, help, the racists are after me. I see them everywhere and they follow me constantly. They get into my head when I neglect to wear my tinfoil hat!
In Depends says
LOL. And just to clarify – who are “these two”?
Raye says
It is whichever two you want, In Depends. It is your world. We just sit back in amazement of your glory.
Puke.
Mytown says
Its. So sad. That the coward ass Shooter is im sorry a scared punk bitch that you has to take someones life to proove what? What u trying to prove that you a looser, your evil, that you gotta use a gun cause u know ull get ur ass kick3d. I
Oh you hard rip to the victims. Justice