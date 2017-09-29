LOS ANGELES – More than a half-million households in Los Angeles County earning less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level suffer from food insecurity, according to a report released Thursday by the Department of Public Health.
Food insecurity — which means people face barriers to purchasing nutritional foods at some time during the year — was experienced in 2015 by 29.2 percent of Los Angeles County households with incomes less than 300 percent of the FPL, or 561,000 households, the report found.
“Access to healthy food is essential for people’s health and well- being. Without that access, we set communities on a trajectory for ill health that is preventable,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “Low-income communities and communities of color have less access to nutritious and affordable foods and have every right to environments that ensure optimal health.”
According to the study, Latinos are impacted the most, representing 67.4 percent of those suffering from food insecurity, followed by 14.7 percent of whites, 10.6 percent of African-Americans, and 6.6 percent of Asians.
To fight the problem, the report recommends a number of actions, including expanding participation in CalFresh, the state’s food stamp program, improving nutrition standards in food pantries and meal programs, and screening at health visits for food insecurity.
The full report can be found at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/ha.
9 comments for "Report: Half-million households in LA County face food insecurity"
TaxesTaxesTaxes says
We pay so much in taxes. How much more do they want? Why don’t you cut worthless programs?
Tim Scott says
Like the law enforcement that protects your home from being invaded by hungry people maybe? Oh, wait, that’s of use to YOU, so I guess you should be willing to pay for that. So, how about the regulatory agencies that make sure that when you hand over your money to people you don’t know anything about it’s totally safe and secure so you can get it back? Oh, wait, since no doubt you are rolling in wealth that’s going to be important to you too. How about the regulatory agency that governs the industry you are employed in? No, no, you need that one to keep unlicensed but probably just as qualified people from competing with you.
Okay, I give up…what are these programs you are paying for that you think are costing you so much that are “worthless”? Personally, all that junk I just listed that benefits you doesn’t really do much for me, so maybe we can work out a trade?
Turd Ferguson says
wallowing in racist excrement AKA Nothing of Interest says
“If the answer is going to be more tax money, then we MUST control the border better.”
Agree 1000% Loam.
F...k AV says
I watch people in restaurants throw entire plates of untouched food in the trash. Amercans are so stupid they are simply incapable of telling the waitress to not bring the dish they already no they wont be eating in the first place. And, these nitwits dont even take the food home for later. Disgusting.
Loam says
“Latinos are impacted the most, representing 67.4 percent of those suffering from food insecurity…the report recommends a number of actions, including expanding participation in CalFresh…
So what portion of that are illegal immigrants? And the answer is more state tax spending? No, we need to address the needs of our low income communities without importing more poverty from other countries. There is a HUGE gap between 67% and 15% whites and 10% blacks. There is no reason why the latino number is so large except for the fact that we are importing poverty. If the answer is going to be more taxmoney, then we MUST control the border better.
David G says
I am sure 499,000 of the half million are obese. Trust me there is always money for 40s and for 420…
William says
Do you realize how much food is wasted each day?
Tim Scott says
D’ump probably gets three squares. That’s definitely waste.