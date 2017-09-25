Deputy injured in local traffic crash

LANCASTER – A Lancaster sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries when another motorist attempted an illegal left turn and crashed into his patrol car, authorities said Monday.

The deputy was driving southbound at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, on Sierra Highway at Avenue M when a man driving another vehicle pulled northbound out of a gas station and turned away from a cone barricade, said Lt. Dan Nagelmann of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The right front of his vehicle crashed into the left front of the patrol car causing moderate to major damage,” Nagelmann said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

The man driving the other vehicle was not injured. He was given a field sobriety test, but further details were not released.

–