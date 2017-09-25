The Antelope Valley Times

Deputy injured in local traffic crash

by

LANCASTER – A Lancaster sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries when another motorist attempted an illegal left turn and crashed into his patrol car, authorities said Monday.

The deputy was driving southbound at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, on Sierra Highway at Avenue M when a man driving another vehicle pulled northbound out of a gas station and turned away from a cone barricade, said Lt. Dan Nagelmann of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The right front of his vehicle crashed into the left front of the patrol car causing moderate to major damage,” Nagelmann said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

The man driving the other vehicle was not injured. He was given a field sobriety test, but further details were not released.

14 comments for "Deputy injured in local traffic crash"

  3. … page one, straight out of LASD’s newly Mexiforniacated playbook::

    1). nothing’s ever our fault –
    2). everything is always someone else’s fault –
    3). and, when it really is our fault, lie, straight through our teeth; deny it until the day we die –
    4). don’t enforce laws the hoodlums, the punks, the gangbangers, and the illegal Mexifornians dislike –
    5). keep peck-peck-pecking away, seizing any opportunity for constitutional impingement, upon our Founding Father’s 4th amendment –

    Reply

      • It’s Breitbart standard practice. Randomly throw a few buzzwords like “mexifornia,” claim a threat to the bill of rights, blame whatever the topic is on minorities. No one said that white supremacists have to make sense to support each other.

        Reply

    • If you ever read a yearly OIR report on LASD you would know that is not the case. Well, you already know that’s not the case but tossing out something 100% untrue is just food for your fellow troglodytes. Deputies are found at fault in accidents many times and disciplined for it.

      For a guy who claims to dig and investigate and disparage all things LASD, you should want to read those reports. You could mentally pleasure yourself reading about deputys being disciplined for minor infraction as well as major incidents. However, you’d lose your credibility for saying deputies never face discipline and simply sweep incidents under the rug.

      Reply

