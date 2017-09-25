“Brushes & Brews” added to Palmdale’s Kaleidoscope: Music & Art Festival

PALMDALE – A new event dedicated to beginning painters titled “Brushes & Brews,” will be added to the second annual Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival, Palmdale city officials announced.

Kaleidoscope will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

Admission and parking are free.

Local company the Tipsee Artist will be on site teaching festival goers how to paint on canvas. The instruction and supplies are part of a free program offered by the city of Palmdale.

Teachers Sarah Hofstedt and Sarah Duncan of Tipsee Artist are scheduled to teach. Five sessions will be offered throughout the day on a first come, first served basis.

Attendees may see the specific class schedule on site at the “Brushes & Brews” area located near Art of the Brew and the Tapestry Stage. Participants must be 14 years and older to paint, and 21 years and older to paint and consume craft beer.

“It’s important for our patrons coming to Kaleidoscope to not only view art and watch art being created but to get to try their own hand at it as well,” stated Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “What better place to try that than at an event dedicated entirely to the arts?”

Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival is a event dedicated to the arts, both visual and performing. Kaleidoscope will also feature live chalk artists, artisans, visual and performing arts, Art of the Brew craft beer, Fresh Made Market culinary & apothecary vendors, food and much more.

Performing on the Tapestry stage will be Grammy® nominee Lisa Haley & The Zydecats, Stone Soul, The High D Boys, Paddy’s Pig and Megan Tibbits. Featured on the Mosaic stage will be a line-up of regional and local singer/songwriters performing both cover songs and original music.

For more information on Kaleidoscope, visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

(Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.)