Community meeting to discuss Domenic Massari basketball court relocation

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is encouraging residents to attend a community meeting next week to provide feedback on relocating the basketball courts at Domenic Massari Park.

The meeting will last approximately one hour, and it will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Buena Vista School cafeteria, located at 37005 Hillcrest Drive in Palmdale. Light refreshments and child supervision will be provided.

“At a community meeting we held in November 2015 to discuss park safety, one of the overwhelming messages from residents was the desire to relocate the basketball courts in order for them to be more visible,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

In response, the City hired landscape architects Withers & Sandgren to propose several options for relocating the basketball courts.

“These options will change the park’s layout,” Smith added, “and we would love your feedback as we move forward.”

For more information contact Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]