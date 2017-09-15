PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is encouraging residents to attend a community meeting next week to provide feedback on relocating the basketball courts at Domenic Massari Park.
The meeting will last approximately one hour, and it will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Buena Vista School cafeteria, located at 37005 Hillcrest Drive in Palmdale. Light refreshments and child supervision will be provided.
“At a community meeting we held in November 2015 to discuss park safety, one of the overwhelming messages from residents was the desire to relocate the basketball courts in order for them to be more visible,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.
In response, the City hired landscape architects Withers & Sandgren to propose several options for relocating the basketball courts.
“These options will change the park’s layout,” Smith added, “and we would love your feedback as we move forward.”
For more information contact Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
7 comments for "Community meeting to discuss Domenic Massari basketball court relocation"
Tim Scott says
What feedback is there to give? The park was poorly designed initially, and literally everyone knows it. Maybe there’s some question about whether to spend the money to fix it, but that’s a financial question that the community doesn’t really have the information to answer.
Shane Falco says
It’s not the design of the park, Tim. It’s the lowlifes that are at the basketball courts all day, all night, selling drugs, fighting, shooting, stabbing….and a design doesn’t change the inhabitants.
Firefighters at the station next to the park have had their vehicles broken into, the bottom feeders at the park see the fire vehicles leave on a run and the fine citizens have tried to break into the fire station. The sheriffs department has had to have additional patrols JUST for that park.
It’s east palmdale so you know they type of people you’re dealing with, the ones at the courts (basketball/judicial) all day because a job gets in the way of all that crime to be committed…but hey, it’s the design…not the people. Right, Tim?
Tim Scott says
Way to avoid the topic of the article and vent your spite. What a hateful creature you are. Maybe if you go smoke a dubey you’ll mellow out.
alex says
There is no such word as “dubey.” It is either ‘doobie’ or ‘dube.’ In either case, Tim, you might want to consider smoking many yourself, to mellow out. There is no one more tightly wound, and hateful than you, Tim.
Tim Scott says
Inside joke “alex.” Drop me a line and I’ll share it with you.
No Racists says
Spoken like a true Lancaster racist. The ones at the courts. I have played at those courts.
Please stay in Lancaster with your like minded people. East Palmdale does not want or need your ilk.
It's true says
There’s plenty of good people on the east side. Believe me I’d like to see all these jobless welfare living people out of here too. But what can we do?