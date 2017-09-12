L.A. County institutes travel ban on DACA-unfriendly states and vows to take fight to Washington

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to fight back against the Trump administration’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, instituting a travel ban on DACA-unfriendly states and agreeing to take legal action.
Supervisor Hilda Solis championed a one-year restriction on county government travel to nine states that threatened legal action to end the program, calling its rescission “an inhumane and ill-advised move (that) could cost the United States approximately $460 billion in GDP.”
Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia will be subject to the travel restriction, which will not apply in the case of emergency assistance for disaster relief or critical law enforcement work.
The vote was 3-1, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger dissenting and Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas abstaining, though they both support DACA and voted in favor of related measures.
Solis pointed to earlier county bans related to Arizona’s stance on immigration and North Carolina’s law on transgender bathrooms as precedent for what she explained as a policy boycott.
The nearly 800,000 young adults nationwide affected by the administration’s action — roughly one-quarter of them live in California — are contributing to America’s economy, not taking from it, said Sonja Diaz, founding director of UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Initiative.
“Ninety-one percent of DACA recipients are employed. DACA is a net positive for the U.S. economy” and ending it would cost California alone $11.3 billion, Diaz told the board.
Barger, the only Republican on the non-partisan board, said the county should take an aggressive, hands-on role in pressing Congressional representatives to craft new legislation.
“We need to be at the table and we need to push as hard as we can,” Barger said. “This is bipartisan, this is about doing what is right.”
Barger has defended the administration’s decision to unwind the 2012 executive order that created it. She quoted then-President Barack Obama saying that his move was “a temporary stopgap measure” to give Congress time to act.
But she also expressed frustration with the lack of legislative action.
“Congress needs to get to work, they’ve had over five years to do it,” Barger said. “If Congress does not act in six months, shame on them.”
Ridley-Thomas proposed having county lawyers file “friend of the court” briefs in support of several states suing the Trump administration in opposition to the phase-out, saying it was time for local government to step up.
DACA recipients are entitled, Ridley-Thomas said, to “the right to privacy, the right to work, the right to move within the halls of government and elsewhere without wondering if someone is going to report you or snatch you.”
At least 15 states, including California, and the District of Columbia have taken legal action against the plan announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week to rescind DACA. The University of California, whose president, Janet Napolitano, signed the policy during her time as secretary of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, has also filed suit.
The county could also sue on its own, said lead county counsel Mary Wickham, noting that her legal team has already filed two amicus briefs related to federal funding for “sanctuary cities.”
The vote on amicus briefs was 4-1, with Barger dissenting.
Trump has said he had no choice but to rescind the Obama-era executive order.
“President Obama bypassed Congress to give work permits, social security numbers and federal benefits to approximately 800,000 illegal immigrants currently between the ages of 15 and 36,” Trump said in a statement last week, calling the move “executive amnesty” and an “end-run around Congress … violating the core tenets that sustain our Republic.”
The administration has set a phased rollback of DACA.
“Permits will not begin to expire for another six months, and will remain active for up to 24 months,” Trump said in his statement. “Thus, in effect, I am not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act.”
Based on Solis’ motion, the board will also send a letter to the president and Congress demanding legislative action, a move that garnered unanimous support. And it will send a letter to state officials asking them to do whatever they can to protect DACA recipients, a move that only Barger opposed.
The board also directed the county’s Office of Immigrant Affairs to help existing DACA recipients renew their status by Oct. 5.
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl introduced a motion to add immigration to a county list of policy priorities, which currently include homelessness, child protection, reform of the Sheriff’s Department, integration of county health services, and environmental oversight and monitoring.
The board’s vote in favor of the new priority was unanimous.
PoliticalMalpractice says
Sad, terrible day yesterday for The USA.
Mexifornia officially became a sanctuary state and province of Mexico. And I so valued my US citizenship. Oh well, I hope they let me back into the USA at the border with AZ.
This was again driven by spawn of criminal illegal aliens (DeLeon) who also work to deny our 2nd amendment rights. Hey American voters, doesn’t that tweak your noses??? It does mine.
No Racists says
Political Malpractice, you will find plenty of like minded people and elected officials who share your racist views over st the Antelope Valley Voice. You’ll be a hero there. Bring your confederate flag and revisit Memes.
PoliticalMMalpractice says
I’m out of sync with the moderators and don’t know if this is redundant, but:
Tim: Re yours of today at 12:53
1. Who is this “we” that’s “losing control”?
A. U.S. Citizens of our own country.
2. Where is this supposed…let’s say dung heap to avoid the blanks?
A. East Palmdale. Come see
3. I wasn’t here in 70s, but I trust your take on it.
Tim Scott says
This forum is not really conducive to conversations. The “hold for moderation” seems to trigger randomly, which can disrupt flow. Drop me a note timshatemail at gmx dot com and we can spend an hour or two over beverages at one of East Palmdale’s friendly establishments that are perfect for that purpose.
William says
I hope this site doesn’t go down due to Y2K next week.
Marty says
… 5 things all Mexifornians harbor a deep-seeded hatred of (e.g., in any order you like):
1). car insurance (e.g., motor vehicle financial responsibility mandate) –
2). the America flag –
3). homework –
4). thee stinking gring0s –
5). our Founding Father’s constitution –
Tim Scott says
Since there is no such thing as a “Mexifornian” speculating about what they hate seems pretty pointless.
RIc says
Mexifornia is a term used by racists. It’s along the same lines of using Richard Cabesa, referring to ‘ those people’ who use basketball courts, or to he an admin or frequent contributor to the Antelope Valley Voice.
PoliticalMalpractice says
That, is a matter of opinion. I use the term all the time.
I used to go to Mexico a lot. I really like the Mexican people. They’re warm, friendly and family-oriented. I love their language and culture.
I just don’t want to live in Tijuana (just party there). I don’t want our educational system to dumb down. I don’t want loose dogs running around. I don’t want the mediocrity of the Spanish colonial lifestyle thrust upon my grandchildren.
Does that make me a racist?
PoliticalMalpractice says
We don’t need no stinking Constitution.
Jenny says
California’s elected officials are more loyal to Mexico than they are, the United States of America. They have more enthusiasm for Mexicans than they do, taxpaying Americans. There is no law they won’t bend, if bot outright break, for the sake of their beloved Mexicans.
PoliticalMalpractice says
TELL IT LIKE IT IS, JENNY!
They’re trying to take away our 2nd Amendment (and natural) rights codified in The Constitution by Washington, Jefferson, Mason, et al. But these spawn of criminal illegal aliens that control LA County and California legislature know better. After all, look how slick Mexico is. Don’t we want to be like them?
Well, we are already……….sob, sob, cry. We (USA) have let them steal (back) the most important state in The Union.
Jenny for President !!!!!
Justin says
… here in the sanctuary state of Mexifornia, the policy community is committed to legislation making it illegal for all its residents, to travel to any state not yet having achieved a sufficient state of mexiforniacation –
Retards says
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are RETARTED.
Tim Scott says
Pro tip: When insulting the intelligence of others, use slurs you know how to spell lest you look ignorant yourself.
Timmy says
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors & Tim are RETARDED.
Tim Scott says
Inaccurate, but at least not blatantly ridiculous. Good job Timmy.
alex says
Pro tip: Tim, there is no such word as “Trumptard.” Use words you know how to spell, lest you look ignorant yourself.
Tim Scott says
LOL…yeah, that’s why you’ll find I never use it. Keep crying foul about things that aren’t happening “alex,” it makes you look like a courageous warrior for…well…something.
alex says
LOLOLOL… I don’t blame you for NOT owning your own comments, Tim. You’ve used “Tumptard” a lot. Makes you look like a very gross hypocrite. I’m no courageous warrior, Tim, I’m telling the truth. Your LOL’s are absurd and creepy.
Tim Scott says
No “alex,” I haven’t. When you first started yapping about this word I did a page search and found that the only person using it was you…in your complaint about people using it. Anyone can do the same, which is why no one is likely to buy what you are trying to sell.
TSparky says
Congress makes the laws, the President signs them. The President can’t make the laws. Read the Constitution – it’s not that long or hard to understand.
Tim Scott says
So, why do so many conservatives fail to understand that the executive branch, headed by the president, is then responsible for enforcement? EVERY DAY decisions are made regarding the prioritization of enforcement. That’s part of the job.
If a decision is made that chasing down “criminals” who committed a misdemeanor when they were children under the guidance of their parents is not going to be on the priority list I personally don’t see the problem. And yet conservatives seem to think that these are the most important crimes outstanding, and that the top ten most wanted should be made up of people who committed misdemeanors while wearing a diaper.
PoliticalMalpractice says
Tim:
I vehemently disagree with almost all your political talking points, but sure do admire how you make them.
Tim Scott says
So…no matter how it is explained you favor having law enforcement putting maximum priority on solving cold case misdemeanors committed by children and consider arguments against that to be ‘just political talking points’? This isn’t a talking point, it’s just plain common sense. Open your mind.
PoliticalMalpractice says
It doesn’t bother you that we’re losing control of our own country to non-citizens from all parts of the world? You don’t see our community and state turning into sh__holes because of it? Open your eyes.
PoliticalMalpractice says
BTW: I really enjoy our discussions and the high level of your discourse, my intelligent, honorable and totally deluded friend.
Tim Scott says
Who is this “we” that’s “losing control”?
Where is this supposed…let’s say dung heap to avoid the blanks?
I happen to enjoy living in my community, despite it being the same community I grew up loathing. That isn’t because my views changed, it’s because the Antelope Valley of the sixties and seventies is extinct.
My father had a certain amount of “control” here…in that without any input from him that I know of the “racial purity” of property ownership was maintained to his approval. I have a similar level of “control,” in that blatant redlining cannot be practiced any more. He had “lost control” to the extent that some “traitors” in our neighborhood RENTED to non-whites. I “lack control” in that our law enforcement is still grossly unjust. So I see “control” as being at worst even, but probably improved to at least some degree.
BTW: I respect the fact that you at least try to express your opinions rather than just resorting immediately to name calling as so many of your compatriots do.
RANDY MUELLER says
ANYBODY WHO DOES NOT LIKE HOW OUR ELECTED OFFICIALS RULE WELL YOU CAN TAKE YOURSELF AND FAMILY TO ANY OF THE STATES MENTIONED.
PoliticalMalpractice says
Good Randy.
ANYONE THAT DISAGREES, JUST GET OUT!!!!! Retreat back to the borders of the good old USA and just give up (back) the most important state in The Union?
California is gone! I wonder if USA will even defend CA if it is attacked by North Korea, lol.
You deserve what you get from CA legislature, Randy, but I don’t.
Tim Scott says
Maybe you don’t deserve it. Maybe you should be getting the kind of “good” treatment the citizens of Kansas get from their legislature. California republicans never stop crying about the “bad job” our legislature does…but also don’t seem inclined to go elsewhere and reap the “benefits” of the government they would rather press upon us. Why is that?
PoliticallMalpractice says
It’s an incredibly beautiful and physically blessed state. I like the weather, mountains (10,000 feet at our doorstep), desert, coast, Big Sur, etc. Also, my family is here.
Kansas! Kansas!! OK Tim, you won your point. I’ll take anything other than living in Kansas.
Other than that, I’m as clueless as everyone else other than
Tim Scott says
Well, Kansas doesn’t have a lot going for it, even if it did have a decent state government. But the point still stands. Republicans “stuck” with Democratic party controlled legislatures are “stuck” with far better cost/benefit ratios from that government than exist ANYWHERE that Republicans have the government they want.
“Whhhoooooohooooooo! No state taxes! No regulations!….hey, wait, what do you mean half the city is built on flood plains? Who let that happen? And the state has to crawl to the feds for immediate relief? They can’t even START to take care of their own until the federal money arrives? How’d that happen?…oh, yeah, no regulations and no taxes. Whoohoo.”
Good ..you all waste tax money says
Good .
You FOOLS WILL TAX PAYER MONEY
You're a clown says
You’re illiterate, shut up.
PoliticalMalpractice says
LOL. Terse, but to the point.