All available California Highway Patrol officers will be on duty during the Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP), from 6:01 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, authorities announced.
Drug recognition experts and CHP officers will be on patrol watching for impaired drivers as well as assisting motorists in need throughout the holiday weekend.
“Our officers will be out finding dangerous drivers during the holiday period, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving drunk or impaired by drugs,” stated CHP Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Anyone who chooses to drive impaired puts not only themselves and their passengers at risk, but they also endanger pedestrians, bicyclists, and others on the road.”
During the 2016 MEP, 38 people were killed in traffic collisions in California, an increase of almost 19 percent from 2015, according to data collected by the CHP. In addition, the CHP made more than 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over Labor Day weekend in 2016.
Impaired driving often peaks during holidays, and Labor Day is considered one of the most dangerous periods, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports. The 2015 Labor Day holiday period saw 460 people killed in collisions nationwide; nearly one-third of the fatal collisions involved drivers who were legally drunk.
“The Labor Day holiday should be a special time for friends and families at the end of summer, not a time of tragedy,” Acting Commissioner Stanley said. “Impaired driving, whether as a result of drugs or alcohol, is 100-percent preventable, and there is no excuse for it.”
Anyone who is going to drink is urged to plan a sober ride home in advance. Anyone who sees an impaired driver is encouraged to call 9-1-1.
[Information via news release from the California Highway Patrol.]
6 comments for "CHP at ‘maximum enforcement’ for Labor Day weekend"
Amanda says
… to extrapolate true meaning from this article, just change the word, “enforcement,” to “revenue extraction” (e.g., “CHP girds its lions for a ‘maximum revenue extraction’ Labor Day frenzy!”)
Just Saying says
You’re confusing CHP with the Sheriff. CHP is exclusively funded by the DMV and sees no benefit from ticket revenue. But LA County Sheriff and LA County Courts, the connection is obvious.
Late night driver says
This is always welcome by us late night drivers going home from work. I say #NO4amLastCall for this reason. I don’t need to compete with drunk drivers along with darkness, dangerous SR138, animals darting across roads and anyone who may nod off while driving. Wish CHP would be out like this 24/7 365. #BacktheBadge
Tim Scott says
How is it different if the drunks drive home at four instead of two? I’m not trying to oppose your position, I’ve just been wondering about that part and you are the first really strong opinion on the matter that I’ve seen.
Fran says
Two extra hours of boozing. That is the difference.
William says
Is it really wise to close bars at 2AM? That way people who like to drink are reminded that it’s “Last call{” and the opportunity for another drink or two before getting in their cars at 2 to drive home.
If bars could stay open all night or however long they wanted, there wouldn’t be the incentive to ‘drink up’, leave and drive.
I wonder if Nevada has more problems with drunk drivers after 2 AM compared to California.
Or, what if bars stopped serving alcohol at 2 but maybe served coffee or soft drinks after 2 and stayed open longer so customers could at least sober up slightly before getting in their cars.
Do legislators ever think things through………….at all……….ever…..to see if there is a smarter way to do things?