2 suspects arrested in Mojave robbery-homicide [updated]

MOJAVE – Authorities arrested a transient couple in connection with a robbery attempt that turned into a fatal shooting at a gas station in Mojave Sunday night.

Dante John Strong, 20, and Blu Jazmin Tuch, 21, were arrested shortly after the incident, which occurred around 7:37 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Fastrip, located at Highway 58 and Highway 14 in Mojave, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“It appears at this point, the suspects and victims met each other in the parking lot to the rear of Fastrip when Strong pulled out a gun and shot both victims in a possible robbery attempt. The surviving victim briefly chased the suspects on foot, but Strong and Tuch were able to get into their vehicle and flee,” the news release states.

As Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to the incident, they saw the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene, according to the news release.

“Deputies stopped the vehicle and a gun was thrown out of the window,” the news release states.

Strong and Tuch were booked at the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy and aggravated mayhem. Both are due in court Wednesday, according to Kern County inmate records.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other surviving victim suffered “moderate to major injuries,” according to the news release.

The deceased victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

UPDATED: The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Raymond Angel Luna Martinez of Lancaster, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.