Highway naming for Sgt. Steve Owen approved

SACRAMENTO – The California Legislature gave its final approval Monday to name an Antelope Valley highway as a memorial to slain Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen, officials announced.

Assembly Concurrent Resolution 31 names a section of Highway 14 after Sergeant Owen, according to a news release from Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale).

“Sergeant Owen worked selflessly for almost 30 years in protecting our community and gave back to those around him by mentoring young people and coaching football,” Lackey stated. “Naming this section of highway in his honor will serve as a reminder of the sacrifice he made in serving our community.”

Owen, 53, was fatally shot Oct. 5, 2016, while responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary on the 3200 block of West Avenue J-7 in Lancaster.

“Sergeant Owen was a celebrated officer…his untimely departure was a loss for us all,” stated Senator Scott Wilk (R-Antelope Valley). “This tribute does not begin to repair our community, but it will serve as a constant reminder for those that benefited from his kindness, mentorship and public service.”

The measure was brought forward Lackey and Wilk.

The next step of the highway naming process requires working with Caltrans to produce the signs and schedule the ceremonies, according to Lackey’s office.

Time and dates to formally dedicate the highway section are still being determined.

[Information via news release from the office of Assemblymember Tom Lackey.]

