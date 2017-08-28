SACRAMENTO – The California Legislature gave its final approval Monday to name an Antelope Valley highway as a memorial to slain Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen, officials announced.
Assembly Concurrent Resolution 31 names a section of Highway 14 after Sergeant Owen, according to a news release from Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale).
“Sergeant Owen worked selflessly for almost 30 years in protecting our community and gave back to those around him by mentoring young people and coaching football,” Lackey stated. “Naming this section of highway in his honor will serve as a reminder of the sacrifice he made in serving our community.”
Owen, 53, was fatally shot Oct. 5, 2016, while responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary on the 3200 block of West Avenue J-7 in Lancaster.
“Sergeant Owen was a celebrated officer…his untimely departure was a loss for us all,” stated Senator Scott Wilk (R-Antelope Valley). “This tribute does not begin to repair our community, but it will serve as a constant reminder for those that benefited from his kindness, mentorship and public service.”
The measure was brought forward Lackey and Wilk.
The next step of the highway naming process requires working with Caltrans to produce the signs and schedule the ceremonies, according to Lackey’s office.
Time and dates to formally dedicate the highway section are still being determined.
[Information via news release from the office of Assemblymember Tom Lackey.]
68 comments for "Highway naming for Sgt. Steve Owen approved"
Brian says
Oh well, people and go.
Waste of $
alex says
Once again, you back off from a coffee challenge with excuses.
Tim Scott says
LOL…Lancaster, Mojave…what’s your next “challenge,” asking me to drive to Seattle? You are a coward “alex,” no two ways to slice it.
alex says
LOL…Mojave, Tim, not Seattle. Michelle lives in Mojave. It’s only 25 miles, Tim. You are not only a coward for making excuses, once again, but an old coward that can’t drive 25 miles for coffee, in order to get facts about a supposed dirty cop. You’re safe sitting at your computer spreading gossip.
Tim Scott says
If Michelle wants to meet in Mojave she can e-mail me. She’s done it before.
alex says
I thought so. Shucking and jiving; dodging and excusing. We know this isn’t going to happen, again. Big talk, no action. Old man with a little boy mentality.
alex says
Wow Tim, that’s a straight up lie. LOL, rap sheet? I don’t care what if any charges you have, that’s your business. Your a destructive gossip, and don’t care about seeing facts.
Tim Scott says
I think Foolco claiming he had this “rap sheet” was indeed a straight up lie…but he has the chance to prove me wrong by sending it to me.
Meanwhile…”alex”…let’s be realistic.
Most people don’t care if I’m lying or you are or both. But IF someone cares, what can they do? Well, they can test me. They can send an e-mail and see if I answer. They can set up a meeting and see if I show up. So, the people who actually care about our little fracas will inevitably find out the truth of the matter.
So why do you insist on spewing lies that can be easily demonstrated as lies? What does that do for you, really?
Now you’ve thrown in this sudden bit about me being old. Well, I’m sure not young. Everyone who pays attention knows that, since I’ve mentioned serving in the military in the cold war, growing up in the AV during the civil rights era, and being retired. But I don’t see what makes it suddenly significant unless maybe you are suddenly feeling your age. Is it that you don’t know enough about this newfangled internet thing to set yourself up with an e-mail account? Ask your grandkids. They’ll hook you up.
William says
Tim Scott
You must know by now that alex keeps throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks. It doesn’t take much brain power for him to do that.
It just comes naturally to him if you read a few of his posts. But, you already know that.
He practically invented “There’s no there there.” when it comes to his comments. Gossamer has more substance on a windy day than
anything alex has ever written.
He does amuse, however, always asking for a slap down. And, you easily provide him with what he asks for. He must like it.
Vince says
… the bane of our existence, these policemen are not beloved people. Why are we dedicating our highways & superstructures, to government militants dedicated to gleefully infringing upon our Founding Father’s 4th amendment who impose Soviet style checkpoints upon us, who taser us and beat us senseless with their batons, who mindlessly gun us down in the streets like dogs, and soak us for every red cent of traffic ticket revenue they can squeeze? They hate us. The feeling is mutual…
alex says
A very good and honest man that will be missed by many in our community. No one can defile who he was, or the lasting positive impact he left. A brave, honorable man.
Tim Scott says
No facts, just taking the opportunity to suck up to law enforcement. Nice gossiping, “alex.”
alex says
Telling the truth about a brave and honorable man. Not making a blanket statement about “all” law enforcement, Tim. I understand that you don’t know the difference.
alex says
Also, Tim, Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), introduced the measure for this dedication.
Tim Scott says
Care to provide proof of this “truth”? Or are we just supposed to put together anonymous source “alex” and, well, he was a cop, and just accept your assumption?
Let’s face facts, you are as far from the leading expert on “brave” as it is possible to get, “alex.”
Jacko says
… dangerous thing, doling out the entitlements, handing out highway and civic mega-structure memorials, to police bureaucracy. I don’t like it. It stinks –
Alby says
Let’s name the mall after him while we’re at it.
Marty says
So, we really want to be politically correct, right? Then, everything here in America should be dedicated, to a Mexican or a Negro. All the Navy’s aircraft carriers should be renamed and rededicated, the USS Snoop-doggy, the USS Denzel, the USS Eddie Murphy, the USS Oprah, the USS Sharpton, the the USS Condolizza, the USS Maxine Waters, the USS Marion Barry, and the USS Jesse Jackson. And, all street and highway names in California should be appropriately Mexiforniacated, to include our ever inefficient State Hwy 14, to become “El Camino de Catorce” (e.g., with a US$500 minimum fine for the fascist and the racists caught not obsequiously over-trilling their Rs, whensoever saying it).
Alby says
???… How about No.
William says
I recall that San Francisco was going to name their sewage treatment plant after George W. Bush. And, why not?
Kdcali says
Or the whole Antelope Valley,The city park wasn’t enough?
alex says
Just like most of you to malign a person after their dead. No facts, just taking the opportunity to gossip like a bunch of petty people that have nothing else to do but blame everyone for their lot in life. Bunch of victims, then you die.
Tim Scott says
So how is it that “maligning him after he’s dead” with no proof is gossip and petty, but you have no problem with the corrupt cronies of the town naming things “in his honor” one after another with no proof that he was anything but hired muscle for their little private fief?
Oh.
I know.
It’s because being a badge licking baton polisher you always assume the cop had a halo to go with their badge.
George says
I read these statements and you people are worst then 10 year olds grow up this is trsh timmy
Big Dennis says
To me, a good cop treats a homeless person living in a bush with the same respect and human decency as he would treat a homeowner. I would hope Owen was this kind of cop, but I never met him and have known too many sheriffs who are not. I hope he truly deserves the park and the highway.
Tim Scott says
Well said. I also would hope so, but figure the odds are against it.
Lauren says
… that is not the point! Dedication of a memorial tacitly implies a special property right! Civic mega-structures are public goods, which belong to us! They do not do not belong, to police bureaucracy! Nor should they be dedicated, as such –
Tim Scott says
They belong to the same “us” that is theoretically “represented” by the governing body that is dedicating the memorial. So, again theoretically, there is really no problem with civic structures being named for people as memorials.
The root problem here is that there is a disconnect in that “representation.” Wrecks is doing all this memorializing in the absence of even a pretense that he represents any public. In the minds of a substantial part of the unrepresented public Wrecks is just memorializing a stooge who did his dirty work for him, at public expense.
alex says
Everything in your comment is a complete lie. Once again, you spread gossip that is the opposite of the truth.” A stooge who did his dirty for him.” If you have proof, then lay it out there, fancy talker. Otherwise you’re just a blowhard with an axe to grind because you got caught, and refuse to take responsibility for your own actions.
alex says
Oops, forgot to put “work.”
Tim Scott says
You should probably either learn to read, or have someone read things to you and explain them, “alex.”
Tim Scott says
Nevermind, you probably don’t know anyone with any more ability than you. I’ll do it.
“In the minds of a substantial part of the unrepresented public Wrecks is just memorializing a stooge who did his dirty work for him, at public expense.”
That statement is the bald truth. You may say that all those people are wrong, but you can’t claim they do not exist.
alex says
The measure was introduced by Assembly member Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale). Your comment is a complete falsehood, Tim Scott.
Tim Scott says
Lackey is pretty appropriately named.
alex says
I will stick with my comment, because I know what I said to be true, and your comment is a lie. I have to explain your comments to you because you can’t comprehend what you type. As for saying that I don’t know anyone with any more ability than me. Well, Tim, you just insulted my friends at the VFW, and a much longer list of really smart, good people. Carry on spreading your hate to every one
alex says
Never mind, I consider my friends to be smarter than I. Always have, always will.
Tim Scott says
I just have a hard time imagining that someone like you has any actual friends, “alex.” But maybe in real life you present a totally different person than you present here in your anonymity. Certainly seems that way with Foolco.
Jake says
Proud to have called Steve a friend. One of the best humans I ever knew.
Michelle Egberts says
@Shane..out of the respect of Sgt. Owen family I’m going to keep quiet.
Shane Falco says
Let’s see, the felon who lied and stole from people, is on here trashing the cop, but now “out of respect”…NOW won’t say anything.
Save your drivel, Michelle. Only your fellow cockroaches might buy it.
Tim Scott says
Let’s see…a guy who will defend absolutely any criminal as long as they have a badge is vouching for Owen. I’m sure he would hope for a more credible defender than you.
Shane Falco says
You’d be hard pressed to find anywhere I’ve defended a bad cop, but that doesn’t fit your narrative.
Maybe we should look at your rap sheet…”Tim”. It wasn’t hard to find.
Tim Scott says
Still no “rap sheet” in my e-mail. Bummer that, I was really curious about what you found, but I guess your claim was hollow.
Meanwhile, since you never seem to recognize that there is such a thing as a bad cop, of course you’ve never defended a cop you considered bad.
Michelle Egberts says
As much as I and my organization respect law enforcement…. why give a dirty respect as he was worse than a criminal but with a badge.
Shane Falco says
Michelle, your client killed him, it’s obvious why you have that mindset. You stole from people, impersonated them, and were living under several aliases. That was until you were arrested and convicted.
There’s a criminal here, it’s not Steve, if you. You are another enabler to the killer. “He gave up, something happened and he didn’t know where else to turn,” Egberts said. Yeah, blame and slander the deputy.
My friends in law-enforcement thank your organization is a joke, you’re a joke, you’re the criminal, you’re the felon and you make your bed with other felons. Someday you’ll wake up with fleas and there won’t be anybody to pay for your grave marker with your name, let alone a park or a highway.
Tim Scott says
I’m wondering if this was really Foolco. Spelling and other errors are not usually his style. If it really is you, Foolco, better get your brain scanned. Malignancy is a terrible thing.
Michelle Egberts says
Sgt. Steve Owen was a dirty cop for the “”Fern Street Mafia”. Have 2 trials to prove it.
Sorry he passed, but it was inevitable.
I really don’t give a crap what you say about me personally.
Fern Street Mobster says
Parris has used law enforcement personnel to carry out his wishes, many of which were not public safety related. He has had sheriff’s follow people, intimidate people, harass people, and go to their homes.
Shane Falco says
Michelle, you’re a felon. You steal from people. Are you Michelle or Mikki Nelson today? You had three sheriff stations tracking down a lost Reba McIntire tour bus you claimed was lost.
You’re just upset that Steve Owen was one of the deputies involved in uncovering your scam and part of the team that arrested you.
Now you throw out there that he’s the dirty one.
Go home Mikki, you’re drunk.
LANCASTER – A judge issued a no-bail arrest warrant for a Lancaster woman who scammed people out of $34,000 with stories of being a surgeon and the tour manager for country singer Reba McEntire.
Michelle Egberts-Greene, 39, failed to show up Tuesday for her sentencing nine months after she was released to try and get a job and begin making restitution payments to victims.
No payments have been made and Egberts-Greene has been arrested twice, once when she was accused of throwing a laptop computer at a security guard at a hotel where she worked and once on a charge she kicked a firefighter in the face.
“She was given several months to make a good-faith effort to prove remorse and start making payments,” Deputy District Attorney David Fleck said. “I don’t know why she should be given any more chances.”
Egberts-Greene was arrested in September on suspicion of assault and battery in connection with the security guard incident. No charges were filed because of insufficient evidence.
She was charged with misdemeanor battery on peace officer for kicking the firefighter, who had responded in December to a home where the defendant was. She was intoxicated at the time, sheriff’s officials said.
A probation officer’s report said her victims included a neighbor who loaned her $1,000 for rent after she said she hadn’t received her paycheck, a man who let her move in with him after she said her husband was killed, a mover paid with a bad check, and a Lancaster hotel where she skipped out on a $300 bill after offering nonexistent concert tickets as payment.
In another instance, Egberts-Greene allegedly got $1,100 from another person whom she told she was a physician who operated on children at Childrens Hospital Los Angeles, prosecutors said.
The victim said the defendant told her that she was going to Las Vegas to perform surgery and while there her purse had been stolen, prosecutors said.
The woman wired $1,100 to the defendant. After the woman filed a police report for not being paid back, Egberts-Greene repaid her, prosecutors said.
“She is a classic con artist,” Fleck said.
Tim Scott says
What’s the matter Shane? Didn’t like the results when you started talking about my “rap sheet” so you needed to take out your frustrations on someone else? Typical bully. Coward to the core. You and “alex” make a fine pair, except no one has told me who he is. You apparently have real world enemies that are hoping I’m the villain you think I am.
Now, about that ‘rap sheet’ that was so ‘easy to find’…I really am curious, so how about dropping a copy to me in my hate mail? Unless of course it doesn’t exist.
JPB says
Rex has siphoned $10 million in tax payer money to pay for his Eye in the Sky which is owned by his political contributor. The Eye in the Sky is a complete farce and failure.
Think of all the tax money Rex wasted on Ecolution, that start-up trash company that went kaput almost immediately.
What about all the lawsuits the taxpayers have had to fund on account of Rex’s behavior and statements? Declaring ‘war’ on Section 8 cost us a couple million.
A million here, a million there. Pretty soon it adds up to real money.
Tim Scott says
It’s easy to blame Wrecks, but truth is that he is just the latest perfectly fitted face for the city government in Lancaster. The entire culture at Fern Street is corruption. Enriching the inner circle was the main purpose when the city was incorporated, and that has never really changed.
Michelle Egberts says
@Shane… I wish Steve never died. But you don’t know me. You can post anything you want.
AV Times Reader says
If this is the same Michelle Egberts, and I’m assuming it is, what you’ve done is a pattern of some pretty shady stuff. I’ve read your comments here over the years and I have to be honest, you’ve lost credibility for saying you “support law enforcement” when you then take swipes at a local fallen hero considering your pattern of crime.
I have yet to hear anybody besides you and Mr Scott say anything negative about this man. It’s even worse that you say you don’t want to say negative things out of respect and then say you’ve assembled some type of report about him that apparently only you have.
I truly feel sorry for you Miss Egberts and you owe this mans family an apology.
William says
Falco should have a comment at the bottom of each post like the ones businesses have in their emails.
“Do not reply to this message.”
HIs posts seemed to be automated with no one reading or answering replies.
Better yet. Falco should just post messages like this.
This page intentionally left blank
That’s about how empty of any thoughtful content they are.
Len says
What you described, Foolco, is not much different than the Fern Street Mafia. No bid contracts. Payoffs to political contributors. Character assassination. Using law enforcement to carry out personal vendettas. Nepotism. Favoritism.
Tim Scott says
There seems to be a pretty widespread belief that Owen was a Wrecks Parris stooge that took a number of outside the law assignments. Has anything ever been proven though? If not, the state legislature is certainly not the place to litigate the issue.
Michelle Egberts says
@Tim… I have it all on record how Owen was a dirty puppet
Tim Scott says
I’d be interested in seeing that. Almost as interested as I would be in seeing my mysterious “rap sheet” that Foolco “found easily.” Of course that hasn’t shown up in my e-mail yet. No doubt it’s coming in right alongside the e-mail from “alex” setting up the meeting he talks about wanting.
Tim Scott says
Send to timshatemail at gmx dot com, or you can show it to me. I’ll buy the coffee.
alex says
I will try this again, Tim, and Michelle. I will meet you both at Denny’s in Mojave. skip the timshatemail@gmc.com (bogus). Just say when. Michelle; that is close to you, so you should have no problem. No excuses, O.K.. Let us meet face to face, and discuss facts. I served my time and I take full responsibility for my wrong doing, and accepted the consequences without complaining.
William says
alex, Tim and Michelle.
Can one of you take notes from that meeting? That should be fascinating.
Tim Scott says
Why in the world should we drive to Mojave? That’s even dumber than your streetcorner in Lancaster idea “alex.” If you consider Denny’s a favorite, there are plenty of them in Palmdale, where I definitely am and you routinely claim to be.
And, as always, we COULD just agree on location, date, and time by e-mail. It’s not like it’s a new invention so I’m sure you can figure out how to use it, or just get one of your smarter friends to show you.
Not Alex says
I don’t get it. I created a free throw away e-mail account and sent Tim an e-mail. Took about two minutes. I told him that I wasn’t interested in meeting and just wanted to see if he would answer. He did, and said if I ever changed my mind he’d buy the coffee. I don’t understand why that would be so hard for you Alex, if you really want to meet the guy.
Tim Scott says
LOL…heck, if you change your mind I’ll buy you lunch, NotAlex. That made my day.
JPB says
Parris has many stooges working for him. Some in the sheriff’s department. Some on Lancaster city coumcil. Some in Palmdale city council. Some in Lancaster planning commission. Some at the courthouse. All despicable and loathsome for selling their souls to a very bad human being.
William says
Well, JPB
You nailed it.
I just don’t get what goes on in the brains of those stooges? I can understand a young gangbanger who didn’t finish school, had a poor upbringing and likely used drug better than I can understand those stooges.
That doesn’t excuse or condone the gangbangers and it shouldn’t excuse the stooges either.
In fact, the stooges have less to blame their sociopathic behavior on.
alex says
Yet Parris keeps getting voted in for Mayor. Only 14% of the people voted, so Lancaster gets the politicians they deserve. Apathy abounds in and around Lancaster. Every politician in Palmdale was elected by the people in Palmdale. Who are the stooges? Or do you believe that everyone is a stooge? That doesn’t say much for the people that elected these politicians in Lancaster or Palmdale. Gossip is so destructive on so many levels, that you are willing include the honest people right in with all that has been defiled.