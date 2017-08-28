Driver ID’d in fatal 14 Fwy rollover crash

SANTA CLARITA – The Coroner’s Office Monday released the name of a 31-year-old motorist who may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs when his vehicle crashed down an embankment and burst into flames near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

The motorist was Charles Russell Taylor, said Investigator Rudy Molano of the coroner’s office, adding that he had no place of residence for Taylor. The California Highway Patrol reported that Taylor may have been a resident of Lancaster.

The crash occurred at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, on the northbound freeway, the CHP reported.

Taylor was driving a 2010 Cadillac SRX northbound when the vehicle veered to the right off the roadway and crashed into an embankment, overturning several times.

The vehicle caught fire after rolling down the embankment, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Ed Pickett said.

