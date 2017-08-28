SANTA CLARITA – The Coroner’s Office Monday released the name of a 31-year-old motorist who may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs when his vehicle crashed down an embankment and burst into flames near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Agua Dulce Canyon Road.
The motorist was Charles Russell Taylor, said Investigator Rudy Molano of the coroner’s office, adding that he had no place of residence for Taylor. The California Highway Patrol reported that Taylor may have been a resident of Lancaster.
The crash occurred at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, on the northbound freeway, the CHP reported.
Taylor was driving a 2010 Cadillac SRX northbound when the vehicle veered to the right off the roadway and crashed into an embankment, overturning several times.
The vehicle caught fire after rolling down the embankment, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Ed Pickett said.
14 comments for "Driver ID’d in fatal 14 Fwy rollover crash"
X says
P, why don’t you tell us exactly what you saw. Tell us.
Doc167 says
P,
As many may just keep driving or may be too scared to help. You and others tried.
Thank u for that…
Family and Friends appreciate your effort.
H says
Jay have does not mean confirmed.
P says
I witnessed his vehicle going over the side. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. The vehicle did not veere to the right. He managed to control the vehicle and not hit anyone else. So many people stopped and tried to help. Could not reach him due to a locked gate. R.I.P.
A says
What do you mean by he managed to take control? Was he cut off? We, the family still trying to get answers.
Clarissa Logan says
Thank you I am his sister and I appreciate reading this.
just sayin' it like it is says
drunk or high? Glad he hurt himself and not anyone else
Terri saying like it is says
Ur right, but u still don’t gave to say it like that. Prick. His family will read this & it comment won’t help!!! U have no remorse, that’s why ur”just saying etc” n not using ur name. God bless u anyway, looks like u be it!
Yamilet B says
It is very fortunate that no one else was injured or lost in the loss of Charles. But it is still a tragedy when the life of someone is lost. “Therefore, do not judge anything before the due time, until the Lord comes. He will bring the secret things of darkness to light and make known the intentions of the hearts, and then each one will receive his praise from God.” (1 Co. 4:5)
screw you guys says
so why did your god allow him to to be intoxicated and drive? why did your god allow him to die?
i dont need a blessing, but thanks anyways
Vicki says
Your a jerk, he was a good man, a loving brother son, and my friend… No jerk he did not hurt anyone, but he is gone… Did you not read that part..!
There is more more than him having a drink, maybe you should find out all the facts…
Larry Molina Jr says
Russell Charles Taylor Was A Good Friend Of Mine For Year’s,I’ve Known Him When He Was A Very Young Man,He Was A Beloved Son And Brother,He’d Make The Room Light Up With His Goofy Charcther And Joking Personality… There Was Never A Dull Moment When I Was Around Him! I Will Surly Say I Will Miss Him Truly And Greatly…
He Was Like A Younger Brother To Me..
I LOVE YA Little Brother
Love Your Big Bro
Larry Molina Jr
Vicki says
He was an amazing person.. Wasn’t he…I feel so awful and heat broken for his family.. And friends
Doc167 says
R.I.P. Russell