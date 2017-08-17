NEWHALL – Two motorists were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday night after one of them — a Lancaster man — allegedly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed on San Francisquito Canyon Road, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, on San Francisquito Canyon Road at Mile Marker 8.9, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Carlos D. Ballardo, 28, of Lancaster was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt at about 80 mph north on San Francisquito Road, “approaching a westerly blind curve in the roadway,” the CHP report states.
Meanwhile, Brian Zimmerman, 37, of Green Valley was southbound in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra approaching the same location at about 50 miles per hour, according to the CHP.
“(Ballardo) moved his vehicle from the northbound lane into the southbound lane across double solid yellow lines in order to pass slower traffic traveling northbound,” the CHP report states.
“Witnesses stated (Ballardo) passed approximately five to six vehicles at an extremely high rate of speed and in a reckless manner in the southbound lane as he entered the blind curve in the roadway,” the CHP report states.
The two vehicles then collided head-on. Ballardo and Zimmerman sustained major injuries and were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.
Traffic on San Francisquito Canyon Road was reduced to one lane for about two hours while the crash investigation was conducted. Ballardo was not immediately arrested, but the investigation was continuing.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Newhall Area office at 661-294-5540.
6 comments for "Head-on collision injures 2"
Tribute2Ludacriss says
For the 15 years, through 300 sets of tires and break changes every 6 months, I drive this road everyday to work from Lancaster. I’ve seen some serious wrecks occur through out my time here on this road 99% which could have been prevented by obeying the speed limit or at least using the turn outs when faster vehicles approach from the rear.
Lesson from this situation:
Move B get out the way get out the way B get out of the way
Deena says
… principle objective of commuting is, preserving your vehicle; extending its lifespan. The commute, Lancaster to Valencia, via the 14 freeway, constantly panic stopping the vehicle, was just too hard on the car. I found, commuting San Francisquito Cny, I could drive there and back at a pretty fair clip, almost never touching the brake pedal, and without impeding fellow commuters. The most irritating thing about my San Francisquito Cny commute was, overcautious motorists ahead, constantly riding their brake pedal. If you’re swapping brake pads every 6 months? You’re a nuisance. You’re an idiot. You’re part of the problem –
James says
I pray that they both recover from this horrible accident. So that the victim can go back with his family and the suspect can rot in prison.
J says
Too bad ballardo didn’t die… world would be a better place
FastDriving says
Move B—- Get out the Way.
H says
The cup needs to do something. Peopletake that risk daily. I am not surprised this happened.