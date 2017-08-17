Head-on collision injures 2

NEWHALL – Two motorists were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday night after one of them — a Lancaster man — allegedly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed on San Francisquito Canyon Road, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, on San Francisquito Canyon Road at Mile Marker 8.9, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Carlos D. Ballardo, 28, of Lancaster was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt at about 80 mph north on San Francisquito Road, “approaching a westerly blind curve in the roadway,” the CHP report states.

Meanwhile, Brian Zimmerman, 37, of Green Valley was southbound in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra approaching the same location at about 50 miles per hour, according to the CHP.

“(Ballardo) moved his vehicle from the northbound lane into the southbound lane across double solid yellow lines in order to pass slower traffic traveling northbound,” the CHP report states.

“Witnesses stated (Ballardo) passed approximately five to six vehicles at an extremely high rate of speed and in a reckless manner in the southbound lane as he entered the blind curve in the roadway,” the CHP report states.

The two vehicles then collided head-on. Ballardo and Zimmerman sustained major injuries and were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.

Traffic on San Francisquito Canyon Road was reduced to one lane for about two hours while the crash investigation was conducted. Ballardo was not immediately arrested, but the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Newhall Area office at 661-294-5540.

