PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Palmdale this Friday, Aug. 18, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.
Deputies will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment. They also will check for proper licensing and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.
Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
13 comments for "DUI checkpoint in Palmdale this Friday"
INFO is Power. says
Download WAZE app, by 7:15pm you can clearly see were the check point is located.
JP says
… once upon a time, the Antelope Valley was a free society. Until they built the Michael D Antonovich courthouse. Now, it’s Stasi style East German checkpoints, on a weekly basis. Tactically planned, strategically emplaced at random, these systematic incursions into our Founding Fathers’ 4th amendment guarantee cannot be protested –
Erin says
no bureaucracy on planet Earth has greater incentive, to atrit your 4th amendment privilege, than LASD
Dr. Robert says
That you never see these 4th amendment sobriety shakedowns, in West Palm Beach, or Beverly Hills? Leona Helmsley was quite right… DUI checkpoints are only for the little people.
Charles says
… if LASD hasn’t mindlessly pulverized our Founding Father’s 4th amendment principle beyond recognition, they’ve indeed twisted it, into a great big, fat, salty, shopping mall sized pretzel they gleefully share, with their bestest little buddies at the local Michael D Antonovich Superior Court –
Amanda says
There is far more to these 4th amendment sobriety checkpoint shakedowns, than meets the eye. If you haven’t yet stopped to take notice? Its paradigm incipient to collapse, America’s founding principle is under siege. Were you tasked selection of the idea bureaucracy for the normalization of incursions into your guaranteed civil rights, testing America’s constitution, for porosity, atop on your shortlist would land, the LASD. And, what better place for a sustained, systematic, robust assault upon your Founding Fathers’ 4th amendment privilege, than the sanctuary city of Mexifornia?
Tandy says
… peck-peck-pecking away, the LASD bureaucracy fighting tooth and nail, working overtime, endeavoring headlong to overturn our Founding Fathers’ 4th, 5th, 6th and 8th amendments. Lining their pockets making one heck of a lot of money for themselves, in the process.
Michelle says
If your not drinking and driving you have nothing to worry about. If you are damn straight I hope you get caught and they throw the book at you. DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE……
Tim Scott says
Clearly you aren’t paying attention. Generally these “DUI” checkpoints net maybe one DUI among their twenty to thirty “here’s your fine, thanks for paying” random tax collections.
Laughing says
Very true. If they wanted to only catch drunks they would set up shop right outside the bars.
Horacio says
… but, if they did that? Local taverns would dry up, and go out-of-business. There would be no drunk drivers to arrest. The Michael D. Antonovich Superior Court would lose US$20 thousand in monthly net revenue. All those fat, lazy, overfed people with fowl attitudes staffing the courthouse, would have to get real jobs!
Tracie says
Horacio… sweetheart, you missed a zero! it’s not $20-large! it’s $200-large!
Boozer says
They could end the Federal Deficit setting up DUI checkpoints outside of Bex, the Fair, Field of Dreams, Celebrate America, Streets of Lancaster. Everything in this town revolves around booze, booze, and BOOZE!!!!!!