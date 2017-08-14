Palmdale teen killed in motorcycle crash

PALMDALE – A 19-year-old Palmdale man died Saturday night after he lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected from the bike and struck a tree, authorities said.

Tyler Mykel Williams was pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal collision, which happened around 10:52 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, on Sierra Highway near Avenue O-8 in Palmdale, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

“A motorcycle was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway and, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of his motorcycle and drifted into the northbound lanes of travel and struck the east curb and onto the bike path area,” according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The motorcyclist was ejected and struck a tree. As a result of the collision, the motorcycle then caught on fire approximately 300 feet away on the bike path,” the news release states.

Williams was treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics before he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Sierra Highway was closed, between Rancho Vista Boulevard and Avenue Q, until about 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, while the incident was being investigated.



Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: The sheriff’s news release states the crash happened on Sierra Highway near Avenue Q-8, however, the coroner’s office and photographers at the scene said the crash actually happened near Avenue O-8.



–

