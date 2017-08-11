Queen Nation/Police Experience performing Saturday at the Palmdale Amphitheater

PALMDALE – Two highly renowned tribute acts, Queen Nation and The Police Experience, will rock the stage Saturday as part of the city of Palmdale’s summer concert series.

“We’re especially pleased to welcome back Queen Nation to the Palmdale Amphitheater, as they rocked the house in 2008 and have remained as the most popular tribute act to play the venue,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “It will certainly be an evening to celebrate and enjoy some of the most popular rock tunes in history at the Antelope Valley’s best place to hear live music.”

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Palmdale Ampitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale.Parking is free.

VIP tickets are sold out and general admission is $5, with kids under 12 admitted free into general admission seating with a paid adult. Children under 12 must have a VIP ticket to sit in VIP area. VIP ticket includes a chair (theater-style, first-come, first-served); and attendees with general admission tickets should bring their own chair. No outside food or drinks are allowed, but their will be concessions available, including beer and wine.

“You won’t find two better, more acclaimed or truer-to-the-original sounding bands than Queen Nation and The Police Experience,” Smith added. “And with our offer of free admission for kids under 12 with a paid adult, you can introduce your kids to two of the most legendary groups in the history of rock music.”

More on Queen Nation and The Police Experience

Queen Nation, a tribute to Queen, was formed in 2004. The band consists of Greg Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor, and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon. The mission of the show is to carry on the musical torch and pay homage to the golden age of vintage Queen concerts.

Queen Nation’s live 90-minute production of Queen’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen, performing hits such as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Under Pressure,” and many more. For more information, visit www.queennation.com.

The Police Experience is widely considered to be the most authentic Police tribute band in the world, performing nationally and internationally to deliver the ultra-high-energy show The Police were known for in the 1980s. Featuring Mike Neiland on drums/vocals, Jimbo Head on guitars/vocals and David Rasner on bass/keyboards/vocals, the band performs classics such as “Roxanne,” “Walking On The Moon,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” and many more. For more information, visit www.PoliceExperience.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

