Palmdale to host free e-waste recycling event this Saturday

PALMDALE – Palmdale residents will be able to safely dispose of their electronic equipment at no cost at the city’s free e-waste recycling event this Saturday.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Palmdale Oasis Park parking lot, located at 3850 East Avenue S in Palmdale. It’s funded by a grant from CalRecycle,

E-waste is electronic equipment that is no longer working or relevant. Items accepted at the e-waste event include computers, tablets, printers, televisions, VCR’s, telephones, microwaves, fax machines, stereos, speakers, electronic games, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs and cell phones.

“Many electronic items contain lead, copper, and other heavy metals,” stated Palmdale’s Management Analyst Mica Schuler. “These materials are reusable when recycled but are potentially toxic if not properly disposed of, so our collection events offer a safe way to properly dispose of unwanted electronics and helps protect public health and safety.”

A permanent e-waste collection center is located at the Antelope Valley Public Landfill, 1200 West City Ranch Road, and is open on the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the e-waste items mentioned above, this permanent facility also accepts non-controlled pharmaceuticals, needles or syringes, antifreeze, car batteries, cleaning supplies, cosmetics, used motor oil, pesticides, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs and cell phones. To learn more about what can and cannot be accepted at the permanent facility, visit www.dpw.lacounty.gov/epd/perm_centers/PDF/AVECC_Flyer.pdf.

Additional e-waste collection events hosted by the city will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmdale Maintenance Yard, located at 39110 3rd Street East; and on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Best of the West Softball Complex, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

For more information, call 661-267-5306.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

