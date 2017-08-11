Music and fun continues Sunday at Courson Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a free music and dance performance this Sunday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Courson Park, located at 38226 10th Street East.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature the Gabriel’s House Players, a group of music students from Palmdale who are part of the Gabriel’s House Performing Arts program, musical performances from local church groups and dancing exhibitions by the Aztec and Oasis Dancers.

“Gabriel’s House Players perform at Courson Park on the second and fourth Sundays of the month playing live music that includes everything from traditional blues to modern rock,” said Palmdale’s Director of Neighborhood Services Mike Miller. “The response from the community has been incredible. It gets bigger and bigger each time.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on.

For more information, please call the City of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department at 661-267-5126.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

