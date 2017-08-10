Man pleads not guilty in wrong-way crash that killed Palmdale brothers

LOS ANGELES – A 39-year-old man accused of driving drunk and killing two Palmdale brothers in a wrong-way crash on the 405 Freeway in January pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal charges, including double murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Rodney Deshone Wright of San Fernando pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Aug. 9, to two counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, and driving with a .08 percent blood-alcohol content causing injury, according to Deputy District Attorney Morgan Mallory.

The complaint includes an allegation that Wright’s blood-alcohol concentration was .15 percent or more at the time of the Jan. 21 crash that killed 27-year-old Ainsley Hall Hubbard and his brother, Aidan Cochran Hubbard, 31.

The fatal collision happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on the northbound I-405 just north of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Wright drove his Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound in the carpool lane of the northbound 405 Freeway for a few miles before crashing into the Dodge Caravan minivan driven by Ainsley Hubbard near the Sepulveda Boulevard undercrossing, according to the CHP and prosecutors.

Wright, who also sustained serious injuries in the crash, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 8, according to LASD inmate records.

The case against Wright was filed for warrant on July 26, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Wright is due back in an Airport Branch courtroom Aug. 25, when a date is expected to be set for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

If convicted as charged, Wright faces a possible maximum sentence of 30 years to life in state prison. Bail is set at $4 million.

The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, West Los Angeles Station.

Previous related story: Palmdale brothers killed in 405 wrong-way crash

–