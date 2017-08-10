Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER -The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Crystal Marie Medina

Crystal Medina is a 21-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Medina is wanted for theft.

There is a $25,000 warrant for her arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Crystal Medina is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Mohr at 661-948-8466.

Courtney Lashay Vauhns

Courtney Vauhns is a 22-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes.

She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Vauhns is wanted for assaulting multiple people.

There is a $200,000 for her arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Courtney Vauhns is urged to contact Lancaster Station Detective Rissling at 661-948-8466.

