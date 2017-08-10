Applicants sought for Palmdale Aerospace Academy director

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is accepting applications for one director to represent the city of Palmdale for a three-year term, which will expire July 31, 2020.

The Board generally meets on the third Monday of the month at 4:15 p.m. at the Palmdale Aerospace Academy, located at 3300 East Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale.

This is a non-paid position.

Board Directors for the Palmdale Aerospace Academy come from a variety of backgrounds and bring many levels of expertise to their work on the Board. The Board values diversity, and looks for expertise in curriculum, instruction, assessment, finance, business management, special education, law, facilities, and governance.

As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice, and if appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700 will be required.

Members of the Board of Directors must be willing and able to attend regular Board meetings; participate in fund raising events on behalf of the organization; attend special events; and participate in professional development activities. Interested individuals may find the classified ad, a description of the duties and responsibilities, and the application at www.cityofpalmdale.org or in the City Clerk department.

Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume. All applications must be received by the City Clerk at 38300 Sierra Hwy., Ste. C, Palmdale, no later than Thursday, Aug.17, 2017 at 6 p.m.

For more information, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

