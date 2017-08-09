PALMDALE – According to the 2017 ALADS (Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs) latest Leadership Assessment, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Captain Dennis Kneer was ranked second overall, receiving an overall ranking of outstanding, with a score of 4.97 out of a possible 5.0.
The rankings were reported in the June 2017 edition of the ALADS Dispatch magazine. Out of the 34 captains rated, seven received an outstanding ranking, with Captain Jack W. Ewell of Special Enforcement Bureau leading the way with a perfect 5.0 score.
The report noted that Kneer’s deputies stated that he “supports, cares and treats all his deputies the same. Despite being understaffed, Captain Kneer has provided leadership with has resulted in the troops doing what needs to be done….He motivates his deputies to get things done …he cares about the troops…and wants to hear his deputies’ concerns and talk to them about how he can become a better captain.”
The categories upon which the captains were ranked included integrity, fairness, crime fighting, proactivity, accessibility, concern, character, leadership, management and accountability.
“This is one of the reasons why the Palmdale station is the most requested station in North County among the deputies: Dennis’ leadership, vision and ability to build positive working relationships with his staff, the city and the community,” stated Palmdale’s City Manager Jim Purtee.
ALADS was formed in 1970 by 10 deputies who joined together to collectively resolve a dispute. In 1976, ALADS was certified as the majority representative for Bargaining Unit 0611, comprised of non-supervisory peace officer employees of the county.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
23 comments for "Palmdale sheriff’s captain ranked second highest captain"
Fed Up AVIAN says
@ Tim Scott,
Tim Scott says
alex says
Minions says
Natasha says
What I’m concerned about is why an assistant principal who says stuff like “Oh well maybe your daughter shouldn’t have peed herself”!! As an answer to leaving her in school to get a rash is still part of the district & working with children!!! ?
Mrs. Sommers at Yucca Elementary School !!!!?
Karen says
Congratulations I am proud of our sheriff department! Thank you for serving to protect our community. Prayers for safety and continued positive success.
Tim Scott says
I’m not sure that being considered “among the best” by the rank and file deputies of the LASD is a huge positive.
Shane Falco says
We get it Tim, you hate cops. Cops arrest criminals and your people so they’re the enemy.
Bottom feeders have the misperception that somehow bad deputies are sent to the antelope valley for “freeway therapy” but deputies come to the AV to cut their teeth. Just a few hundred yards from the palmdale station begins some of the highest crime neighborhoods in LA county.
Most wanted criminals, high crime, absconded parolees, gang members and the worst of the worst call east palmdale home and the deputies enjoy working away from home and trying to make a difference for the remaining good people in the rest of palmdale.
Tim Scott says
You should probably focus your rants on someplace you actually know, since the sheriff’s station isn’t actually in East Palmdale. But, I’m gonna leave it at that since I think the suggestion to ease up on you does have merit. There’s nothing I can say that would make being trapped in you worse for you.
KEW says
Tim, I think the ” East Palmdale” reference was a knock on you, not the location of
the Palmdale station. Two different sentences. Just my two cents..
Tim Scott says
They were two sentences, but I thought the “few hundred yards from the palmdale station begins some of the highest crime neighborhoods” tied to the “wanted criminals, high crime, absconded parolees, gang members and the worst of the worst call east palmdale home” to imply that both sentences were about the same place. Of course, they are also both false, but that’s just Foolco being Foolco.
KEW says
agreed.
Karen says
Is East Palmdale everything East of Division? There are criminals in every town. There are also good people in every town. I have family and friends in East Palmdale that I love and whom are hard working.
Tim Scott says
East Palmdale is generally considered to be the neighborhoods that developed along 47th Street East and along East Avenue S during the big boom of the 1980s, and Pearland, which was already there. Division more or less marks the boundary between West and Central.
AV resident says
Who cares what Tim Scott thinks, grateful for the men and women in LASD that protect us.
Mister Bean says
alex says
Mr Bean says
Tim Scott says
alex says
Tim Scott says
Fact Checker says
Fun Fact…. When was the last time rank and file deputies ever got to vote for this or any political endorsement. Answer: They don’t and they never have. That is all controlled by the same Fern Street Mafia and always has been. Now I love all law enforcement but the ALADS leadership has always spoke for the deputies with the blessings from Lancaster City Hall and there never has been a vote. Check it out for yourself.