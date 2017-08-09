Palmdale sheriff’s captain ranked second highest captain

PALMDALE – According to the 2017 ALADS (Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs) latest Leadership Assessment, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Captain Dennis Kneer was ranked second overall, receiving an overall ranking of outstanding, with a score of 4.97 out of a possible 5.0.

The rankings were reported in the June 2017 edition of the ALADS Dispatch magazine. Out of the 34 captains rated, seven received an outstanding ranking, with Captain Jack W. Ewell of Special Enforcement Bureau leading the way with a perfect 5.0 score.

The report noted that Kneer’s deputies stated that he “supports, cares and treats all his deputies the same. Despite being understaffed, Captain Kneer has provided leadership with has resulted in the troops doing what needs to be done….He motivates his deputies to get things done …he cares about the troops…and wants to hear his deputies’ concerns and talk to them about how he can become a better captain.”

The categories upon which the captains were ranked included integrity, fairness, crime fighting, proactivity, accessibility, concern, character, leadership, management and accountability.

“This is one of the reasons why the Palmdale station is the most requested station in North County among the deputies: Dennis’ leadership, vision and ability to build positive working relationships with his staff, the city and the community,” stated Palmdale’s City Manager Jim Purtee.

ALADS was formed in 1970 by 10 deputies who joined together to collectively resolve a dispute. In 1976, ALADS was certified as the majority representative for Bargaining Unit 0611, comprised of non-supervisory peace officer employees of the county.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–