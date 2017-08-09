Help authorities find father and son [updated: found]

LANCASTER – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old man and his 1-year-old son he is suspected of taking from the Lancaster area.

Renee Andrea Villareal is accused of taking his son Xander Rojas from Lancaster and refusing to share the baby’s whereabouts, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Detectives believe Villareal may be in the Inglewood area.

Villareal is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Xander was only described as Hispanic.

Anyone with information regarding Villarreal or baby Xander is encouraged to call sheriff’s Lancaster Station Detective Summey at 661-940- 3886.

UPDATE: Father and son were found late Wednesday night [Aug. 9], according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“We are so pleased to share that baby Xander and his father Renee Villarreal have been located! Xander is in good condition,” officials posted via Facebook.

–