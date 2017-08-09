Family Movie Nights conclude with “Beauty and the Beast” this Friday

PALMDALE – The animated Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” will be shown this Friday, Aug. 11, at Family Movie Nights at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

Ticket booths open at 5 p.m., the gates open at 6 p.m., and movie starts at dusk. Free family activities will include “chalk on the walk,” available from 6 to 8 p.m. while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite movie character.

Tickets for Family Movie Nights are $4, with kids 12 and under admitted free. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parking is free.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Moviegoers may also bring a picnic dinner and non-alcoholic beverages to Family Movie Nights. Snack vendors will be on-site, as well.

More on “Beauty and the Beast”

In the 1991 animated classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tells the tale of an arrogant young prince who is turned into a hideous Beast by a wicked enchantress until he learns to love and be loved in return. The spirited, headstrong village girl Belle (Paige O’Hara) enters the Beast’s castle after he imprisons her father Maurice (Rex Everhart). With the help of his enchanted servants, including the matronly Mrs. Potts, Belle begins to draw the cold-hearted Beast out of his isolation. It stars the voices of Robby Benson, Paige O’Hara, Rex Everhart and Angela Lansbury.

“Bring your blanket, chairs, a picnic dinner and take advantage of our beautiful summer evenings at the Palmdale Amphitheater while watching some of the best family movies ever made, ” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

For more information, visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

