RSVP for Palmdale’s Business Appreciation Breakfast

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its annual free Business Appreciation Breakfast for Palmdale businesses on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Seating is limited. Palmdale business people should RSVP by Monday, Aug. 14, by visiting www.cityofpalmdale.org, or by calling 661-267-5125.

“Palmdale’s Business Appreciation Breakfast provides our businesses with an opportunity to learn about the many programs and assistance available to them that can help grow their businesses,” stated Economic Development Manager Kari Blackburn.

Programs and resources that will be featured include Business Watch, Foreign Trade Zone, AV America’s Job Center of California, Antelope Valley College, LA County Economic Development Corporation, Small Business Development Center, Jeff Hildebrandt, Vice President Grandpoint Bank Government Guaranteed Commercial Lending, and the Palmdale and AV Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.

For more information on Palmdale’s Business Appreciation Breakfast, call 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

