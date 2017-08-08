CopperHill to perform at Poncitlán Square this Thursday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s free “Music in the Parks” continues this Thursday, with CopperHill performing.

The concert will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East in Palmdale.

CopperHill is an Antelope Valley based, rockin’, dance ’til you drop, good time cover band. Their music includes everything from Patsy Cline to Shania Twain, The Eagles to Billy Idol, and The Beatles to ZZ Top.

The band members include Donna Sweikow, lead vocals; David Robison, keyboards, harmonica and vocals; Al Villanueva, lead guitar and vocals; Mark Kawano, bass; and Randy Simer, drums.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food trucks, including Epic Tacos and LA Donuts, will also be available on site.

“Music in the Parks” takes place every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through August 24, alternating between Poncitlán Square and Domenic Massari Park.

Remaining musical lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 17 – POP Vision – Top 40

Domenic Massari Park

Food Trucks: Go Fusion N Grill & Kona Ice.

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Black Eye Affair – Americana & Alternative

Location: Poncitlán Square

Food Trucks: TBD

For more information on Palmdale’s “Music in the Parks”, call the city’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–