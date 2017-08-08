Alleged DUI crash in Palmdale leaves 1 dead, 1 arrested

PALMDALE – A 26-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of DUI Monday night after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale that killed a 53-year-old man, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the intersection of Avenue Q and 30th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

A 26-year-old man driving a grey 2015 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on 30th Street East, while a 53-year-old man was driving a black 1999 Toyota Corolla westbound on Avenue Q, according to the news release.

“The driver in the Ford Fusion ran the stop sign at Avenue Q and broadsided the driver of the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota died on scene as a result of the injuries from the collision,” the news release states.

The deceased driver’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 53-year-old man from Palmdale, according to the news release.

“Alcohol is a suspected factor in the collision, and the driver of the Ford Fusion was arrested for felony DUI,” the sheriff’s news release states.

A third vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, was struck as a result of the collision, which resulted in minor complaint of pain for that vehicle’s driver, according to the sheriff’s news release.

The alleged DUI driver, a Lancaster man whose name was not immediately released, sustained minor cuts in the collision and was treated at Antelope Valley Hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

The intersection of 30th Street East and Avenue Q was closed until approximately 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, while the collision was being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.