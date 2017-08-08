PALMDALE – A 26-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of DUI Monday night after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale that killed a 53-year-old man, authorities said.
The crash was reported around 8:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the intersection of Avenue Q and 30th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
A 26-year-old man driving a grey 2015 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on 30th Street East, while a 53-year-old man was driving a black 1999 Toyota Corolla westbound on Avenue Q, according to the news release.
“The driver in the Ford Fusion ran the stop sign at Avenue Q and broadsided the driver of the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota died on scene as a result of the injuries from the collision,” the news release states.
The deceased driver’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 53-year-old man from Palmdale, according to the news release.
“Alcohol is a suspected factor in the collision, and the driver of the Ford Fusion was arrested for felony DUI,” the sheriff’s news release states.
A third vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, was struck as a result of the collision, which resulted in minor complaint of pain for that vehicle’s driver, according to the sheriff’s news release.
The alleged DUI driver, a Lancaster man whose name was not immediately released, sustained minor cuts in the collision and was treated at Antelope Valley Hospital, sheriff’s officials said.
The intersection of 30th Street East and Avenue Q was closed until approximately 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, while the collision was being investigated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
15 comments for "Alleged DUI crash in Palmdale leaves 1 dead, 1 arrested"
DOMOTHEGR8 says
Man the homie messed up it’s hella sad that he killed somebody but FREE TAY
Frank says
Its time to put a traffic light thats the 2 nd person to die becouse of a dui not stopping
KJK says
A traffic light?! How about not drinking and driving!
Daisy says
Why not? I was thinking the same thing. It’s such a busy street, especially with growth of the city.
Yessenia Martinez says
R.I.P to a great family friend. He will be missed
T says
OH MY GOD !!!! Everyday !! So tired of this. RIP to the deceased. Condolences to his family and friends.
Darla says
When will people realize that drinking or drugs do not mix with driving a car. May this person RIP, just driving and minding his own business and this idiot does this. Slow down people and stay at home if you are under the influence.
Vulture says
May the drunk driver rot in prison the rest of his life.
Just me says
Amen. Although, I don’t even think they deserve to rot for long in prison. They should be put to death as they do dogs that kill. Driving while under the influence is such a selfish self centered choice. It disgusts me.
Gemini says
That 26 year old should be held in jail, no bail. He’s ruined that 53 year old mans life. He probably had a major purpose, family, etc., DUI, he was useless, no purpose because he doesnt care about others. Selfish SOB, just like the bastard who was drugged driving and killed my grandchildrens mother. Throw the key away!
Liza says
May the deceased man rip. The av is always in a rush to get some where instead of rushing out why not leave 15 minutes earlier and drive safely.
Shelley says
The article said the man was drunk. He was arrested for felony DUI.
Juana says
Exactly he was arrested for dui yes I feel bad for the deceased man family but maybe something was going on that made the man leave and leading him to drive under the influence
Oyuki says
Maybe ? But he made a wrong choice right?
Milley says
Doesn’t matter what the reason was for him getting behind the wheel. There is no excuse for it. if it was an emergency he should have called someone to take him. The choice he made will ruined someones life. He should do a lot of time for what he did. People are responsible for the choice they make good or bad.