Bicyclist killed in collision at Edwards AFB

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE — A bicyclist died Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Edwards Air Force Base, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 6:36 a.m. Monday, Aug, 7, in the eastbound lane of Rosamond Boulevard, according to a news release by Edwards Air Force Base.

Air Force Security Forces were first on scene.

The man was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity and affiliation with Edwards Air Force Base have not been confirmed, officials said Monday morning.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated.

No further details were immediately available Monday afternoon.

