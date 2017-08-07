2 arrested for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – One motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and more than a dozen motorists were arrested or cited for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint conducted in Lancaster this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted between 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Avenue I and Elm Avenue, stated a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

According to the news release, the results of the checkpoint are as follows:

788 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.

One DUI-alcohol suspect was arrested.

One DUI-drug impaired suspect was arrested.

One suspect under age 21 was arrested for driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Two were arrested on other criminal charges.

16 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

14 citations were issued.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting other DUI/drivers license

checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols in the future as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

