The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.




2 arrested for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint

by 2 Comments

LANCASTER – One motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and more than a dozen motorists were arrested or cited for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint conducted in Lancaster this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted between 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Avenue I and Elm Avenue, stated a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

According to the news release, the results of the checkpoint are as follows:

  • 788 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.
  • One DUI-alcohol suspect was arrested.
  • One DUI-drug impaired suspect was arrested.
  • One suspect under age 21 was arrested for driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
  • Two were arrested on other criminal charges.
  • 16 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.
  • 14 citations were issued.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting other DUI/drivers license
checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols in the future as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Lancaster

2 comments for "2 arrested for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint"

  2. … 35 citations from the LASD 4th amendment checkpoint shakedown, average of US$500 per citation, that’s a cool US$17,500 in traffic ticket revenue, minimum, for the super secret Michael D Antonovich slush fund. Seldom less than 30 scalps, denote how LASD’s 4th amendment shakedowns always net a specific quota –

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *