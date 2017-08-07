LANCASTER – One motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and more than a dozen motorists were arrested or cited for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint conducted in Lancaster this past weekend, authorities said.
The checkpoint was conducted between 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Avenue I and Elm Avenue, stated a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
According to the news release, the results of the checkpoint are as follows:
- 788 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.
- One DUI-alcohol suspect was arrested.
- One DUI-drug impaired suspect was arrested.
- One suspect under age 21 was arrested for driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
- Two were arrested on other criminal charges.
- 16 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.
- 14 citations were issued.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting other DUI/drivers license
checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols in the future as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
–
2 comments for "2 arrested for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint"
F _ _k AV says
Blah, blah, blah. Strictly to bring in revenue. Grip your wallet tightly when LASD is on the prowl.
Catherine says
… 35 citations from the LASD 4th amendment checkpoint shakedown, average of US$500 per citation, that’s a cool US$17,500 in traffic ticket revenue, minimum, for the super secret Michael D Antonovich slush fund. Seldom less than 30 scalps, denote how LASD’s 4th amendment shakedowns always net a specific quota –