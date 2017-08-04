Walmart offering grocery pickup service at Palmdale stores

PALMDALE – Walmart has launched its online grocery pickup service at two of its Palmdale stores, the company announced this week.

The free service enables customers to order groceries online and pick them up at Walmart Supercenter stores without ever leaving their cars.

Walmart’s Online Grocery service is available at the following stores:

Palmdale – 40130 10th Street West

Palmdale – 37140 47th Street East

“Our customers have told us that grocery pickup is a game changer. They are now able to complete their grocery shopping in a matter of minutes – between errands or on their way home – without ever getting out of the car,” stated Susan Vanderlip, Walmart’s eCommerce market coach.

How it Works

Customers visit walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes to select a local store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to pick up their orders. Personal shoppers select the items each customer requested. Once a customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange, and a designated number to call to alert an associate. An associate will retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.

Another tool is the Walmart mobile app with features including refilling pharmacy prescriptions, finding an item’s store location and Walmart Pay, a way for customers to pay with their smartphones in Walmart stores (available nationwide this summer).

For more information on Walmart’s Online Grocery service, visit: https://grocery.walmart.com/

[Information via news release from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.]

–