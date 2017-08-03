Man stabbed to death in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was stabbed to death in Lancaster early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Windrose Apartments in the 44700 block of Division Street, according to Lt. Rodney Moore of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

“Deputies assigned to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded… regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon their arrival, they located a male black adult who had sustained a laceration or stab wound to the mid-torso area,” Moore said. “He was medically treated at the location by LA County Fire and he was pronounced dead.”

“At this time we do not have any suspect information or a motive for this crime,” Moore said early Thursday morning. “We are detaining an individual, male black adult, who’s being detained as a potential witness at this time.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said Thursday afternoon. The victim was a black man in his 40s, Winter said.

According to a Fox News 11 report, family members identified the victim as Juan Mathews and said he was a father of seven.

The victim was stabbed to death during an altercation with his cousin’s boyfriend, Fox News 11 reported, citing family members.

Sheriff’s officials would not confirm this information Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

