PALMDALE – A 41-year-old female passenger from Llano was killed Tuesday afternoon in a fiery two-vehicle collision in Palmdale, according to the sheriff’s department and the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, near the intersection of 50th Street East and Columbia Way [Avenue M], CHP Officer Michele Bond said.
At least one of the vehicles caught fire, trapping one person inside, Bond said.
According to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, a 2008 Honda Accord was heading north on 50th Street East. Meanwhile, a 2006 Audi A4 was traveling south on 50th Street East.
“The driver of the Honda attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him and went into the oncoming southbound lanes. He collided with the Audi A4 head on,” the news release states.
The female passenger in the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Honda’s driver, a 27-year-old Victorville man, was hospitalized with lacerations over his body, according to the sheriff’s news release.
The section of 50th Street East where the crash took place was shut down for nearly four hours.
Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call the Palmdale station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
–
11 comments for "Passenger killed in Palmdale traffic crash"
Allison says
Nobody knows yet all the details of the accident yet but everybody is so quick to judge. Most of us have had instances when this could have been us just by one second making a bad choice. So sorry for the woman who lost her life. Prayers to the family
Kim says
This is a terrible thing… The victims family currently has a gofundme in order to have the funeral services for their love one….
C.K. says
My sister and brother-in-law was killed on 7/17/17 when a careless driver hit them from behind and sent their car rolling several times. My brother-in-law was pronounced dead at the scene and my sister was rushed to the nearest ER where she died shortly after. Both my teenage niece and nephew were air lifted to Loma Linda. My niece had minor injuries but my nephew had extensive injuries to his heart and both legs and to this day is still in the hospital…all because someone was careless in changing lanes. This driver changed the lives of so many people…in an instant. By the way, this driver walked away uninjured…
TPM says
Horrible! The idiot’s who pass and kill the other person always seems to survive. I hope they rot in hell/prison for the rest of their miserable lives. I see this all the time on Sierra Hwy, and 138 as I drive them all the time. SLOW down people as it just doesn’t pay to drive like assholes with the mentality of “I always have to be first!”
Jean says
I have always wanted a bumper sticker that says “a head on won’t get you there any faster” drove the 138to Lancaster for years in the 80’s and 90’s.
S says
We should all pitch in a dollar to get a bumperstickers like that made and maybe a billboard like the ones that used to be on 138
D Bone says
Man I just hate seeing this stuff. It’s so preventable, but in today’s selfish ‘me 1st’ society, people do what the hell they want, when the hell they want to. I literally lose sleep worrying about this happening to my family.
I find other ways to get where I’m going as to stay off of high speed, 2 lane, head on roads as I get sick to my stomach passing car after car while the driver of those cars has their face planted to their phone as we go by each other at 60mph each…. God I hate people.
My thoughts and prayers to the poor woman’s family and friends.
T says
This is so sad ! All I can say is, “you people are dangerous.” Makes me want to stay home and not wonder out. To the Honda driver. I hope the loss of life was worth it because you were in a hurry and impatient ! SMDH. To the woman killed and her family and friends, I am so sorry for your loss, you are in my thoughts and prayers. RIP
AV supporter says
Wonder why they have not charged him with the womans murder
Laughing says
Because they have to interview him to get his side, interview the other survivor, determine if alchy or drugs were part of the equation, speeds, visibility issues, etc. Oh and other witness statements.
Murder is done on purpose of course.
Stacy says
People try and pass all of the time on these roads,I hope the driver trying to pass is held accountable for the life lost :(