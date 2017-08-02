PALMDALE – A 41-year-old female passenger from Llano was killed Tuesday afternoon in a fiery two-vehicle collision in Palmdale, according to the sheriff’s department and the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, near the intersection of 50th Street East and Columbia Way [Avenue M], CHP Officer Michele Bond said.
At least one of the vehicles caught fire, trapping one person inside, Bond said.
According to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, a 2008 Honda Accord was heading north on 50th Street East. Meanwhile, a 2006 Audi A4 was traveling south on 50th Street East.
“The driver of the Honda attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him and went into the oncoming southbound lanes. He collided with the Audi A4 head on,” the news release states.
The female passenger in the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Honda’s driver, a 27-year-old Victorville man, was hospitalized with lacerations over his body, according to the sheriff’s news release.
The section of 50th Street East where the crash took place was shut down for nearly four hours.
Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call the Palmdale station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
UPDATED 8.3.17: The deceased passenger has been identified as 41-year-old Rosario Salinas of Llano, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Her son has apparently established to gofundme account to help cover funeral expenses. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/v3p7bp-funeral-services-for-rosario
27 comments for "Passenger killed in Palmdale traffic crash [updated]"
Sonia says
❤…She was the only lady at my Mom’s church that was so sweet and thoughtful. I know she’s in heaven. She loved God very much. It sucks that good people die… We need good people like her in this ugly world…..❤…
WK says
Just missed this accident. The road was closed off and I knew something bad happened. That road is dangerous and you always have to be on guard of a crazy move like a passing car to close to oncoming traffic. Terrible news . Heartbreaking to hear and see the descesed ladys picture. Rip
No Name says
It is crazy to me how people can post such cruel and inapropriate comments when 1.) You don’t have all the details of the situation (maybe the driver went to pass and the vehicle he was passing sped up and wouldn’t let pass or maybe he was driving recklessly but you don’t know what the circumstances were) 2. What kind of human being wishes horrible things to people on the internet about something that does not even involve them? How does this help the situation at all? It doesn’t, it just makes the situation worse. 3.) You act as if you have never done something that could have potentially harmed another human being. For example, Have you ever broke the law by speeding which potentially endangered the lives of others?? 4.) Be careful when you wish for someone to rot in hell because you don’t want to find yourself doing the same.
Allison says
Very well said. People are so quick to judge without knowing any details. Most of us have done stupid things and were lucky nobody was hurt. Its easier to just judge other people
To No Name no brains says
Come on no name don’t be stupid it says what the guy did he was passing cars and you know it was over a double yellow line the same thing happens on Avenue T is double yellow and they still try to pass you when there’s 12 cars ahead of you there is nothing but a bunch of idiots in the Antelope Valley and you must be another one of them
PLA says
It’s time to put a traffic light on 50th East and Ave M. Has anyone asked how many accidents occur around this area on a monthly basis? Palmdale & Lancaster need to cough up the money for the signal!
Regoregrovez says
He damn well should be held accountable. Message for the aggressive and no will to succeed AV loser drivers and road racers, you will die and we just hope it’s just you and your other freak of nature passengers, but while your dying and bleeding on the highway take a minute to soak in the pain first
Bryan segura says
Our family is crushed for the loss of my mom, we would really appreciate your help, anything is helpful at this moment my mom has juts lost her mom 2 weeks ago and now her my step is injured fro the cause of the accident and his in recovery right now, so it’s really up to me to raise the money, I don’t have family near me just an aunt and a my little bro but with the help of my friends and family and anyone that can help I know we will raise enough money thank you all for your help and please share the link I would really appreciate it .
Allison says
So sorry for your loss
Allison says
Nobody knows yet all the details of the accident yet but everybody is so quick to judge. Most of us have had instances when this could have been us just by one second making a bad choice. So sorry for the woman who lost her life. Prayers to the family
Kim says
This is a terrible thing… The victims family currently has a gofundme in order to have the funeral services for their love one….
C.K. says
My condolences to the family of the woman who passed away. I know all too well the pain and grief you are feeling…
C.K. says
My sister and brother-in-law was killed on 7/17/17 when a careless driver hit them from behind and sent their car rolling several times. My brother-in-law was pronounced dead at the scene and my sister was rushed to the nearest ER where she died shortly after. Both my teenage niece and nephew were air lifted to Loma Linda. My niece had minor injuries but my nephew had extensive injuries to his heart and both legs and to this day is still in the hospital…all because someone was careless in changing lanes. This driver changed the lives of so many people…in an instant. By the way, this driver walked away uninjured…
C.K says
My condolences to the family of the woman who passed away. I know all too well the pain and grief you are feeling…
Virginia Jarrett says
Please ~~~ if you have a person behind you, and you can see they want to pass you, pull over, PLEASE ~~~ don’t add to the problem or the Distractions
AMP says
The people out in the AV want to die. I use to think it was the young and stupid behind the wheels. but as I drive these streets and the 14FWY. I get passed up by people of all ages, male and female both mad that I’m not going 90 miles hour. I go the speed limit if you people need to be some where do like I do, leave an hour earlier trust me; you’ll make it there alive! RIP
TPM says
Horrible! The idiot’s who pass and kill the other person always seems to survive. I hope they rot in hell/prison for the rest of their miserable lives. I see this all the time on Sierra Hwy, and 138 as I drive them all the time. SLOW down people as it just doesn’t pay to drive like assholes with the mentality of “I always have to be first!”
Jean says
I have always wanted a bumper sticker that says “a head on won’t get you there any faster” drove the 138to Lancaster for years in the 80’s and 90’s.
S says
We should all pitch in a dollar to get a bumperstickers like that made and maybe a billboard like the ones that used to be on 138
D Bone says
Man I just hate seeing this stuff. It’s so preventable, but in today’s selfish ‘me 1st’ society, people do what the hell they want, when the hell they want to. I literally lose sleep worrying about this happening to my family.
I find other ways to get where I’m going as to stay off of high speed, 2 lane, head on roads as I get sick to my stomach passing car after car while the driver of those cars has their face planted to their phone as we go by each other at 60mph each…. God I hate people.
My thoughts and prayers to the poor woman’s family and friends.
T says
This is so sad ! All I can say is, “you people are dangerous.” Makes me want to stay home and not wonder out. To the Honda driver. I hope the loss of life was worth it because you were in a hurry and impatient ! SMDH. To the woman killed and her family and friends, I am so sorry for your loss, you are in my thoughts and prayers. RIP
AV supporter says
Wonder why they have not charged him with the womans murder
Laughing says
Because they have to interview him to get his side, interview the other survivor, determine if alchy or drugs were part of the equation, speeds, visibility issues, etc. Oh and other witness statements.
Murder is done on purpose of course.
Lisa says
They sayed he tryed pass the lady and another car was coming
2Cents says
Murder isn’t always done on purpose. 3rd degree murder, in the definition “It can be a killing that results from indifference or negligence or recklessness.” Does it apply here? It will depend on the things you said though for sure. Sadly that’s not up to us, and though I hope it happens. If I lost my wife in that split second due to someone in a hurry, I don’t know what I would feel.
I wish the best for the family. I’m sorry for your loss.
Stacy says
People try and pass all of the time on these roads,I hope the driver trying to pass is held accountable for the life lost :(
Regoregrovez says
He damn well should be held accountable. Message for the aggressive and no will to succeed AV loser drivers and road racers, you will die and we just hope it’s just you and your other freak of nature passengers, but while your dying and bleeding on the highway take a minute to soak in the pain first