Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Robert Griffin

Robert Griffin is a 40-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Griffin is on parole for burglary.

His criminal history includes numerous spousal batteries, narcotics-related offenses, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, battery on a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Griffin failed to report to his parole agent as required and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Robert Griffin is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Deondrae Jenkins

Deondrae Jenkins is a 27-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 214 pounds.

Jenkins is on parole for robbery.

His criminal history includes carjacking, numerous robberies, narcotics-related offenses, and possession of ammunition.

Jenkins is a Pueblo Bishop Blood gang member who goes by the moniker “Tiny”.

Jenkins failed to report to his parole agent as required and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Deondrae Jenkins is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–