AVTA Board approves service changes

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors gave the agency the green light to implement changes to some of its fixed route services, beginning this month, the authority announced Wednesday.

Changes to Routes 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 51, and 52 involve adjusting existing bus routes based on different traffic patterns throughout the day, according to AVTA.

Responding to requests from healthcare officials at Kaiser Permanente Lancaster and in collaboration with the city of Lancaster, a bus stop will be relocated from street-side on Avenue L to just outside the entrance of the Kaiser facility.

Route 50 will have adjusted running times to improve ease-of-access to healthcare, especially for riders with mobility challenges.

Additionally, riders who use AVTA’s North County Transporter will enjoy expanded service to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital and College of The Canyons.

“When we can enhance our operations without fiscal impacts, to improve the quality of life for our riders, while getting us closer to our goal of becoming the world’s first all-electric fleet, everybody wins. ” stated AVTA CEO Len Engel.

“We are pleased with the progress being made to enhance transit performance and community access to healthcare and education, without incurring impacts to AVTA’s bottom-line,” stated Board Chairman Marvin Crist.

Utilizing market research gathered from more than 2,300 riders in a 2016 Origin and Destination Study, AVTA has been working to develop service change recommendations focused on improving on-time performance and the customer experience, according to the agency.

The approved service changes were developed to be cost neutral and will accommodate operational needs as AVTA transitions to an all-electric fleet, officials said.

For more information on AVTA’s service changes, visit www.avta.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

