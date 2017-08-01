Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for domestic violence, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Diego Torres

Diego Torres is a 29-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Torres is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a no bail warrant for his arrest.

Torres is known to frequent the 200 block of East Avenue Q-7 in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Diego Torres is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Omar Olivares

Omar Olivares is a 20-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Olivares is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $125,000 warrant for his arrest.

Olivares is known to frequent 38000 block of 17th Street East in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Omar Olivares is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Valadez at 661-272-2475.

–