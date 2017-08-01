Black Eye Affair to perform at Domenic Massari Thursday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s free “Music in the Parks” continues this Thursday, with Black Eye Affair performing at Domenic Massari Park.

The concert will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the park, located at 37716 55th Street East in Palmdale.

The Antelope Valley-based Black Eye Affair is an Americana and alternative music act with pop sensibilities. As the musical vehicle for singer-songwriter Jimmy Long, Black Eye Affair features acoustic guitar-driven songs with clever lyrics and catchy melodies. The debut album, Bridges Burned & Other Such Disasters, is slated for release this October. For more information on Black Eye Affair, visit www.blackeyeaffair.com.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food trucks, including Epic Tacos and Kona Ice, will also be available on site.

“Music in the Parks” takes place every Thursday evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., now through Aug. 17, alternating between Poncitlán Square and Domenic Massari Park.

Remaining musical lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 10 – Copperhill – Rock/Pop

Location: Poncitlán Square

Food Trucks: Epic Taco & LA Donuts

Thursday, Aug. 17 – POP Vision – Top 40

Domenic Massari Park

Food Trucks: Go Fusion N Grill & Kona Ice.

For more information about Palmdale’s “Music in the Parks”, call the city’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

