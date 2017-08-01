LANCASTER – Arraignment was postponed Tuesday for Rafael Barragan, the 47-year-old man charged with the stabbing death of his wife at their Lancaster home.
Barragan faces one count of murder with an allegation that he used a knife as a deadly weapon and one count of dissuading a witness from prosecuting a crime.
The charges stem from the July 1 death of Katrina Barragan, 37, who was stabbed to death at the couple’s home in the 4200 block of Jonathon Street in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Katrina Barragan was stabbed following an argument that began after the couple left a birthday party earlier in the evening, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Before her death, Katrina Barragan called police but the call was allegedly interrupted by Rafael Barragan, prosecutors said.
Rafael Barragan was scheduled to be arraigned in a Lancaster courtroom Tuesday, but the arraignment was postponed to Sept. 6, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
His bail has been set at $2.12 million. Rafael Barragan faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 26 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.
Rafael and Katrina Barragan were married with two children, according to the sheriff’s department. Katrina Barragan worked as a nurse at Antelope Valley Hospital, her friends said.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station.
5 comments for "Arraignment postponed for Lancaster man charged with murdering wife"
Rich Valerio says
He is a coward and sad to see how selfish he’s still being. He took my sister, left his kids without parents, and is embarrassing his family integrity. Such a bad man and sad to have called him my brother. My sister deserved so much more.
Rich Valerio says
Simple Solutions… I agree 100 percent
Thank you
Rich Valerio says
He’s a coward. Can’t even face his own truth. My sister deserved so much more and all he’s doing is trying to buy more time. How embarrassing to his family.
alex says
This act of domestic violence resulting in her death, will cross generations and last a lifetime for her family and friends. Heartbreaking.
simple solutions says
well, Emperor Trump has green-lighted cops to rough-up people that have committed a murder- so let’s save the tax payers a bunch of $$$ and time and energy and lock him up with Charlie Manson for a couple nights… let the best man win…