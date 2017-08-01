Arraignment postponed for Lancaster man charged with murdering wife

LANCASTER – Arraignment was postponed Tuesday for Rafael Barragan, the 47-year-old man charged with the stabbing death of his wife at their Lancaster home.

Barragan faces one count of murder with an allegation that he used a knife as a deadly weapon and one count of dissuading a witness from prosecuting a crime.

The charges stem from the July 1 death of Katrina Barragan, 37, who was stabbed to death at the couple’s home in the 4200 block of Jonathon Street in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Katrina Barragan was stabbed following an argument that began after the couple left a birthday party earlier in the evening, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Before her death, Katrina Barragan called police but the call was allegedly interrupted by Rafael Barragan, prosecutors said.

Rafael Barragan was scheduled to be arraigned in a Lancaster courtroom Tuesday, but the arraignment was postponed to Sept. 6, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

His bail has been set at $2.12 million. Rafael Barragan faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 26 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

Rafael and Katrina Barragan were married with two children, according to the sheriff’s department. Katrina Barragan worked as a nurse at Antelope Valley Hospital, her friends said.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station.

Previous related stories:

Candlelight service for woman stabbed to death in Lancaster

Woman stabbed to death in Lancaster, husband held for questioning

–