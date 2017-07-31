Palmdale School District’s backpack giveaway deemed successful

PALMDALE – Numerous local students received free school supplies at Palmdale School District’s inaugural backpack giveaway event this past Saturday.

“Approximately 2,500 backpacks were given away to the students… filled with school supplies,” stated Superintendent Raul Maldonado. “They are ready to go to school on Aug. 9.”

The backpack giveaway event was held Saturday, July 29, at the Palmdale School District’s new school, SAGE Academy, located at 38060 20th Street East.

The event featured family entertainment, a resource fair, health clinic information, Lockheed Martin STEM activities and food vendors, according to organizers.

Notable local non-profits with booths at the event included Penny Lane, AV Partners for Health, Sofia Elizabeth Foundation and First Five California.

The event also featured the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s SHARE (Stop Hate And Respect Everyone) community trailer, with officers sharing knowledge and engaging with students.

Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) made an appearance and engaged with parents and students of the Palmdale School District.

“It was a great event, we had an amazing turnout,” Maldonado added. “I thank all the vendors and sheriff department for making this event successful.”