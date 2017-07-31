“National Night Out” activities in the AV

LANCASTER – Local neighborhoods are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 34th annual “National Night Out” against crime on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Residents in Antelope Valley neighborhoods and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

In Lake Los Angeles, there will be National Night Out festivities from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Stephen Sorenson Park, located at 16801 East Avenue P. Local residents are invited to visit and speak with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Community Relations team about the latest crime trends and statistics, as well as strategies to address crime in the area.

For more information on this event, contact Sergeant Theresa Dawson at 661-948-8466, Deputy Yeni Deciga at 661-940-3832, or Deputy John White at 661-264-4695.

In Antelope Acres, there will a National Night Out event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Antelope Acres Community Center, located at 8812 West Avenue E-8, behind the Fire Station.

The event will include business and community members; and attendees will get to speak to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Community Relations team about crime trends in the area and strategies to address crime. For more information on this event, contact Sergeant Theresa Dawson at 661-948-8466 or Deputy Miguel Ruiz at 661-524-2190.

The city of Lancaster will host a National Night Out event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, in conjunction with the local Farmer’s Market along Lancaster Boulevard. The cross streets of the event are Ehrlich Avenue and Kettering Street.

The event will include show cars, a booth from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, local non-profit organizations and businesses, plus representatives from the Department of Animal Control, Probation Department, and the U.S. Forest Service.

For more information on this event, contact Sergeant Theresa Dawson at 661-940-3882 or Deputy Miguel Ruiz at 661-542-2190.

National Night Out is a nationwide crime and drug prevention awareness campaign designed to generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts.

The 34th annual “National Night Out” event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The event involve more than 10,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases around the world. More than 35 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime” on Aug. 1, 2017.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.]

