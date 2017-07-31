AV Line Metrolink train injures pedestrian

SUN VALLEY – An Antelope Valley Line Metrolink train struck and slightly injured a pedestrian Monday in the Sun Valley area, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, near the 12000 block of Sheldon Street and involved AV Line train 282, which was bound for Los Angeles, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man suffered an arm injury and was taken to a hospital by another person, Humphrey said.

Some delays were reported, according to Metrolink.

–